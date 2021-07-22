'Should I be concerned about how my child listens or talks?'

About one in every 14 children has a Developmental Language Disorder, making the condition five times more common than autism. But many parents don’t know what DLD is or recognize when their child is experiencing language learning challenges.

DLD is a brain difference that makes talking and listening difficult. Children with DLD are six times more likely than their peers to have trouble with reading and four times more likely to have trouble with math. DLD can be a life-long condition and impact social and employment outcomes.

Parents can look for signs their child might have a language disorder. For younger children, these include:

— Not having any words by age 2

— Not using sentences with at least three words by age 3

— Having speech that is not regularly understandable to parents by age 4

— Speaking only in simple sentences by age 5.