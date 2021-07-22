'Should I be concerned about how my child listens or talks?'

About one in every 14 children has a Developmental Language Disorder, making the condition five times more common than autism. But many parents don’t know what DLD is or recognize when their child is experiencing language learning challenges.
DLD is a brain difference that makes talking and listening difficult. Children with DLD are six times more likely than their peers to have trouble with reading and four times more likely to have trouble with math. DLD can be a life-long condition and impact social and employment outcomes.
Parents can look for signs their child might have a language disorder. For younger children, these include:
— Not having any words by age 2
— Not using sentences with at least three words by age 3
— Having speech that is not regularly understandable to parents by age 4
— Speaking only in simple sentences by age 5.
For school-age children, red flags include not producing complex sentences and having trouble following multi-step directions. School-age children with DLD may also have a hard time interacting with peers and learning to read and write. Often, these red flags are mistakenly thought to be related to attention or behavior instead of difficulty with language.
Identifying DLD as early as possible is important for helping children achieve their full potential.
Parents should become familiar with the listening and language milestones for their child’s age and check in regularly with their pediatrician to make sure their child is meeting those milestones. Boys Town National Research Hospital offers parent-friendly handouts available with milestones for children ages 2 months to 5th grade. The handouts also have information on ways to support children’s development.
If parents realize their child isn’t meeting those milestones, they can contact a speech-language pathologist or ask their pediatrician for a referral.
For children under age 3, parents can also contact their state’s early intervention program. Nebraska parents can call 1-888-806-6287 for the Nebraska Early Development Network, and Iowa parents can call 1-888-IAKIDS1 for Iowa Early ACCESS.
For children who are 4 and older, parents can contact their child’s school district or sign up for a free remote hearing and language screening with a speech-language pathologist at Boys Town National Research Hospital. These screenings will let parents know if more hearing or language testing is needed for their child.
It’s important that language learning differences are identified as early as possible so children can begin receiving help from speech-language pathologists and other professionals. This will better prepare children to learn in the classroom, learn to read, make friends and be able to share their thoughts and ideas.
***
Sophie Ambrose is the coordinator of the Clinical Measurement Program at Boys Town National Research Hospital, where she is involved in research projects that investigate the speech, language, hearing, and cognitive development of children. She is a certified speech-language pathologist and has a doctorate in Communication Disorders.