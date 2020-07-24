Should I throw away friendships over differing mask opinions? This mom says no.

To wear the mask or not wear the mask? It’s the question constantly circulating these days.
Everyone in the world — or at least on the internet — has very strong opinions about which way is best. It seems there is very little room for middle ground opinions when whatever you’ve decided is life or death. Unfortunately, this hill we’ve collectively decided to die on is dividing households and friendships, PTO boards and online mom groups.
You don’t have to go far to find someone who disagrees with your personal mask philosophy. Even in my closest friend group, our opinions vary widely. We span the spectrum from feeling that our freedoms have been violated by mask mandates, to worrying about sending our kids back to school without protection. Ironically, both sides of the argument have considered homeschooling for the safety of their children.
This is where we can agree and come together. Regardless of our mask stance, our goal is the same — to protect our children to the best of our ability. Once we’ve found that common ground, it’s easier to respect other’s opinions, even if they differ from our own.
When it comes to my close friends and family, I refuse to let the issue of masks or coronavirus precautions interrupt our relationships. While the world feels heavy and scary right now, this pandemic will not last forever. It’s important to keep a long-term perspective when it comes to our behavior, discourse and differences. Because one day — hopefully soon — life will settle back to normal and I will have to face these people I disagree with on the other side. When the mask discussion disappears, will I be able to still call these people friends? Are differing mask opinions — no matter how strong — worth throwing away a perfectly good friendship?
If I focus only on what my friends are or are not doing, it’s easy to get frustrated with them. But when I pull back and realize they’re doing the absolute best they can for their family, I admire them — even if they believe differently than me. And when I start from a place of respect rather than verbally attack them regarding their beliefs — whether we're talking masks, politics or anything else — they're more likely to listen.
At the end of the day, they don’t need or want my unsolicited opinions. Friendships are deepest when we can speak honestly and openly with each other. But those conversations need to be steeped in love and grace. Most importantly, they need to be prioritized.
With so much discussion about what to do and what needs to be done in the media, government and school districts, our friendships don’t need to be another source of tension. I can support my friend without agreeing with her. I can lead by example and quietly do our thing without expecting her to pay attention to my family. She has her own to worry about.
There are enough tough decisions to be made with the impending school year and businesses mandating more restrictions. We can trust our friends to make the best decisions for their family without feeling threatened because we act differently. The best part is the ability to disagree and yet still love and respect each other is what makes friendship — even if it’s hard at times — infinitely rich and edifying.
***
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!