Sibling rivalry: 7 ways to help your bickering children get along

As a coach, I long to camp out in front of my television and watch the great rivalries in sports; Army versus Navy, Auburn versus Alabama, Lakers versus Celtics, and the Red Sox versus the Yankees to name a few.

As a parent of two teenage boys that are fourteen months apart, I dread the rivalry that naturally develops between siblings.

Rivalry in sports is healthy competition. Rivalry among siblings is just a nice way to say your kids are fighting.

If you have more than one child in your home, you have experienced fighting — I mean rivalries. There is no need to be alarmed. All the great television families have experienced sibling rivalries.

The Cleavers experienced it in the 1960’s, The Bradys in the 1970’s and The Huxtables in the 1980’s.

There is no specific age when rivalries between siblings begin or end. With my boys, the focal point of their fighting simply shifted from LEGO blocks, to play station games, to designer clothes, to the Honda CRV in our driveway.

As a parent, you need to be prepared to manage these heavyweight prizefights. Here are ways to help you effectively deal with conflicts between siblings.