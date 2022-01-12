Sibling rivalry: 7 ways to help your bickering children get along

As a coach, I long to camp out in front of my television and watch the great rivalries in sports; Army versus Navy, Auburn versus Alabama, Lakers versus Celtics, and the Red Sox versus the Yankees to name a few.
As a parent of two teenage boys that are fourteen months apart, I dread the rivalry that naturally develops between siblings.
Rivalry in sports is healthy competition. Rivalry among siblings is just a nice way to say your kids are fighting.
If you have more than one child in your home, you have experienced fighting — I mean rivalries. There is no need to be alarmed. All the great television families have experienced sibling rivalries.
The Cleavers experienced it in the 1960’s, The Bradys in the 1970’s and The Huxtables in the 1980’s.
There is no specific age when rivalries between siblings begin or end. With my boys, the focal point of their fighting simply shifted from LEGO blocks, to play station games, to designer clothes, to the Honda CRV in our driveway.
As a parent, you need to be prepared to manage these heavyweight prizefights. Here are ways to help you effectively deal with conflicts between siblings.
· Physical confrontation along with name-calling is not acceptable. If you as a parent witness this, it is time to step in and teach to the inappropriateness of the behavior and issue consequences if necessary
· Do not attempt to “solve” each and every problem. It is good for siblings to get through some problems on their own, especially if they are matters of little importance.
· Pre-teach conflict resolution skills that kids can use when the situation arises.
· Model good conflict resolution skills with your spouse and other members of the family.
· Separate fighting siblings for a 10-minute cooling off period. Set the timer on your stove or smart-phone. When the timer sounds bring both parties to the table to discuss the problem.
· When resolving conflict, listen. Let your child have an opportunity to explain their side of the situation and make good eye contact with them. A timer also works well for giving them an uninterrupted period to state their case.
· Strive for a win/win resolution. Sometimes this is not possible but making the effort goes a long way to teaching your children that there is a civil way to resolve conflict.
Understand that you do not have a dysfunctional household because sibling rivalry exists under your roof. When skirmishes arise look upon it as an opportunity to help your kids mature.
Children learn the right way and the wrong way to resolve conflict from the adults around them. The quicker sibling rivalries are addressed, the sooner you can get back to the television and continue watching the healthy rivalries in sports.
This blog was written by Boys Town for Momaha.com.