Six lessons I learned from baseball that I’m trying to pass on to my kids

Baseball is back, and we’re talking about it a lot around my house.
“I love baseball,” said my oldest son, Sam. “It’s my favorite sport.”
That was a proud parent moment, followed by this even prouder one: “The New York Mets are my favorite team.”
This Nebraska-based Mets fan was pleased that my indoctrination efforts are paying off, but in all seriousness, I’m glad my sons, Sam, 7, and Elliott, 4, are digging baseball.
The sport has been a big part of my life, delivering a number of good lessons beyond the ones you can pick up by watching “Field of Dreams” or “Bull Durham.”
These are the ones I learned and those I’m trying to pass on to my kids.
Like what you like.
My dad is a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. When he grew up in Omaha, the team had a series of National League pennants and two World Series championships.
One day he asked us our favorite teams. My brother, Steve, said he was a Cardinals fan. My brother, Mike, loved the New York Mets since they won the World Series in 1986. My sister, Kate, who I don’t think cared that much, said the Cardinals. When it came to me, my desire to keep things somewhat even and to be somewhat contrarian (and because I thought my oldest brother was cool) picked the Mets.
I’m certainly one of the few Mets fans in Nebraska, and I love talking about it every time someone asks. I’d rather be true to the team I’ve followed since I was a kid rather than giving up on them for a more popular team.
Baseball brings people together.
There’s a lot of talk around Major League Baseball about speeding up the pace of the game to make things more exciting.
Call me old school, but I enjoy the pace of baseball. There’s not another sporting experience quite like going to a baseball game and enjoying a day in the stands, especially when you do it with friends or family.
As a kid, my family often road tripped to see our cousins in St. Louis, and we always caught at least one game at Busch Stadium. My parents tried to make sure it was during a Cardinals-Mets series.
I have more memories of hanging in the stands with my parents and my siblings — watching 17-inning games, begging for autographs, loving the way the frozen lemonade guy called out his wares — than I do of almost any other trip.
And every time I take my kids to a game, they love every second. Sam and Elliott are asking when we can go again and if they can sit on the couch with me to watch the Mets.
Work as a team.
I’ve been on teams with great players, but especially in baseball, you can’t win alone.
One player can get a hit every time they’re up to bat, but unless a few others string together a few more, you can’t score any runs.
A pitcher can throw a no-hitter, but you can’t win the game if the team can’t produce any offense. (Not to mention, the pitcher is going to need the help of the catcher and the defense to keep that no-hitter alive.)
Don’t strike out looking.
When I was a kid, I often waited for the perfect pitch. If it was not right down the middle, I’d often watch it go past.
And a lot of those imperfect pitches were still strikes, perfectly hittable. And they led to a lot of strikeouts, me watching good pitches go sailing by because they weren’t just right.
For a while, my dad told me to swing at every single pitch, so I did. As I got older, I got better at picking out pitches, which ones to swing at, which to foul off and which were so far outside that it was best to step out of the box and get ready for the next one.
But no matter what, you don’t want a good pitch to go sailing past you. You have to take a few swings, even if you miss.
Keep working hard.
Summers were spent playing baseball, year-in and year-out. When I didn’t make my high school team — no hard feelings there, some guys in my class played professionally and I was not on their level — I didn’t give up.
I kept playing. I went back to Hillside Little League, where I’d played since tee ball, and joined up again. Through high school, I played with a bunch of other guys who also didn’t make their school teams. We were still pretty good, and we had a whole lot of fun.
Remember to have fun.
I’m sure in my baseball career, from tee ball to playing in an adult league during college, I won a lot of games and probably lost as many or more.
I don’t really remember many of those games, the wins or the losses.
The victories I do remember were because we were laughing and cheering in the dugout, shouting for our friends when they got big hits. But I do remember goofing off with my friends after games, learning new pitches in our backyard, and the feeling of excitement when a ball cracks off the end of your bat and sails into the outfield.
Those memories are better than winning anyway.