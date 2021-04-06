Six lessons I learned from baseball that I’m trying to pass on to my kids

I’ve been on teams with great players, but especially in baseball, you can’t win alone.

One player can get a hit every time they’re up to bat, but unless a few others string together a few more, you can’t score any runs.

A pitcher can throw a no-hitter, but you can’t win the game if the team can’t produce any offense. (Not to mention, the pitcher is going to need the help of the catcher and the defense to keep that no-hitter alive.)

Don’t strike out looking.

When I was a kid, I often waited for the perfect pitch. If it was not right down the middle, I’d often watch it go past.

And a lot of those imperfect pitches were still strikes, perfectly hittable. And they led to a lot of strikeouts, me watching good pitches go sailing by because they weren’t just right.

For a while, my dad told me to swing at every single pitch, so I did. As I got older, I got better at picking out pitches, which ones to swing at, which to foul off and which were so far outside that it was best to step out of the box and get ready for the next one.

But no matter what, you don’t want a good pitch to go sailing past you. You have to take a few swings, even if you miss.