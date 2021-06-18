Six ways dads can relax this Father's Day

3. Eat your favorite food. Dads don’t always get what they want. Especially with kids who might be picky eaters or a partner who doesn’t want to go Buffalo Wild Wings ever again, you don’t always get to pick. But it’s your day, so treat yourself. Order delivery. Grill up that massive steak. Go to the sports bar you never seem to visit. (And then order the nachos and the burger even if you know you’ll never eat it all.)

4. Enjoy a movie marathon. Pick your favorite film series, be it James Bond or Marvel or the Godfather trilogy or Rocky or Jurassic Park or Harry Potter or Die Hard or whatever, and watch as much as you’re able. If you really want the theater experience, crank up the AC, turn down the lights, pop some popcorn and insist nobody is on their phones or talking while dad watches his movies.

5. Get out of the house. Especially if you’ve been spending too much time inside lately. Dads always seem to be puttering around the house, so it’s a good opportunity to get out there. Go to the lake. Go out to eat. Go to the park. Go golf. Go mini golf. Whatever!