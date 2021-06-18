Six ways dads can relax this Father's Day

Dads, it’s our day.
Father’s Day is here, and it’s time to celebrate. Dads do a lot, and we deserve a day just for us.
Now you may spend some time visiting your dad or your father-in-law or your friend’s dad or some other parent out there. It’s a day for fathers, and there are plenty of them around, so rarely would you get to spend the day just on yourself.
But carve out some time just for yourself. Do something relaxing. Enjoy a few hours (or however much time you’re able) doing whatever you want to do.
Not sure exactly what to do? No worries, we’ve got some relaxing ideas.
1. Watch an entire sporting event. If you’re like me, you never get to watch the whole game. Now matter how hard you try, there are interruptions. Kids. Food. Chores. Phone calls. Texts. Errands. That thing you were told was happening but you forgot about. But this Father’s Day — when there’s MLB, CWS, NBA, Formula One and plenty more — carve out a few hours just for the game and nothing else. Soak it all in.
2. Teach your kids something. It’s a great day to do the thing you want to do while passing your knowledge about it to the next generation. Whatever your hobby is, do that. And make sure your kids tag along for the experience and you fulfill the ultimate dad role: advice giver. They need to know how to grill a steak. How to play your favorite board game. How to play the guitar. How to drive the boat. How to take care of an action figure collection. Teach them something!
3. Eat your favorite food. Dads don’t always get what they want. Especially with kids who might be picky eaters or a partner who doesn’t want to go Buffalo Wild Wings ever again, you don’t always get to pick. But it’s your day, so treat yourself. Order delivery. Grill up that massive steak. Go to the sports bar you never seem to visit. (And then order the nachos and the burger even if you know you’ll never eat it all.)
4. Enjoy a movie marathon. Pick your favorite film series, be it James Bond or Marvel or the Godfather trilogy or Rocky or Jurassic Park or Harry Potter or Die Hard or whatever, and watch as much as you’re able. If you really want the theater experience, crank up the AC, turn down the lights, pop some popcorn and insist nobody is on their phones or talking while dad watches his movies.
5. Get out of the house. Especially if you’ve been spending too much time inside lately. Dads always seem to be puttering around the house, so it’s a good opportunity to get out there. Go to the lake. Go out to eat. Go to the park. Go golf. Go mini golf. Whatever!
6. Do that ridiculous thing you always want to do but never seem to get around to. Every dad has that one thing they want to do but is not exactly important and ends up on the bottom of the to-do list. But it’s your day, so go do the thing. Go look at motorcycles. Get a massage. Buy that fishing lure. Finally go to the ballpark. Try that one beer. Hang up the hammock in the backyard and actually take a nap in it.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.