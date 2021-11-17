'Slapped cheeks' look is a telltale sign of fifth disease, a common childhood illness

If your child has a low-grade fever and looks as though they've been slapped on the cheeks, they might have fifth disease.

Don't worry. It sounds worse than it is.

Fifth disease is a mild viral infection that is most common in children ages 5 to 15. It is sometimes referred to as "slapped cheek syndrome" because of the telltale rash it causes on the infected child's face.​

It's caused by parvovirus B19 and it spreads from person to person via fluid from the nose, mouth or throat. A child can contract the virus by sharing a drink with an infected individual or coming into contact with droplets in the sneeze or cough of someone who has fifth disease.

Symptoms of fifth disease manifest in two distinct stages.

Stage one: It's during this stage children are considered contagious. They may have mild flu-like symptoms that can include a low-grade fever, headache, nasal congestion and upset stomach.