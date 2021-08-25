Sleep plays an important role in academic success. Here's how kids can get more of it.

Elementary school children need 10 to 12 hours of sleep each night. Preteen through high school youth should try to get nine to 11 hours of sleep. This guide will vary for each individual child, but the most important thing parents can do is be consistent. Here are some tips to help children get more sleep.

1. Start setting boundaries. Set a bedtime and wake-up time for young children. Parents may establish a quiet time for older children to help them unwind from the day.

2. Keep a routine. Stay consistent with bedtime and wake-up time, even on the weekends. This will help children adjust to the new schedule easier. Helping your child become accustom to doing activities (at the same time as school) rather than later in the day and night.

3. Create a comfortable sleep atmosphere. Use a bedtime blanket, nightlight and other items of comfort for younger children. Adolescents may choose to relax with a good book or listen to music as they fall asleep.

4. Limit caffeine and other sugary sweets before bedtime. Parents may choose to monitor the amount of caffeine and sugar in their child’s diet all day. These items give an initial burst of energy and quickly fade. More nutritional options, like fruits and vegetables, will balance energy throughout the day.