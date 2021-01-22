Snacking on cereal in bed: Mom dishes on comfort coping mechanism after kids go to bed

It’s the end of January so, of course, my New Year’s resolutions are shot already. I swear I gave it a solid try for a day or two, but even as I write this blog, my keyboard has a residual stick on the home keys from the marshmallow residue that was picked up by my fingers while I was downing Lucky Charms.
In bed.
And that, my friends, is who I’ve become — the mom who eats food in bed.
Now, in my defense, I’m not wolfing down heaping plates of spaghetti or slurping from overfilled bowls of chili while kicking back on ye ol’ mattress. That would be ludicrous. I merely enjoy the simple pleasure of jamming dry, sugar-sweetened cereal into my face hole while bingeing on whatever grown-up TV pleases me.
Because after a long day of parenting, working, carpooling, writing, parenting and then parenting some more, I can’t help myself. Once those kids are in bed, I am ready to PARTY. And by party, I mean put the flannel pants on my body, put the treats on my plate, put the sippy in my glassy and the remote in my hand.
Ah, that’s the stuff. I settle back on the pillows and languish in the world’s biggest exhalation.
Because once I’m the only one awake, I get to make every little decision without considering any other human being. I get to decide what I want to watch without the small kid requesting an episode of something on Disney. I can stay up all night watching Netflix’s “Bridgerton” with nary a tiny person inquiring as to why the Queen’s hair is so big.
And, yes, I get to eat those dusty Lucky Charms without sharing a single, solitary bite. I can even go heavy on the mallow-to-oats ratio if I want, pulling a four-marshmallow to one-oat spoonful with no one awake to stop me and point out my blatant hypocrisy (I’m notorious for policing the mallow ratio).
I’m not proud of these life choices, but sometimes I go wild with the adult freedom that only comes with alone-time.
And I know I’m not the only one.
For many years, my sister has had a never-missed nightly ritual. Once her kiddos are asleep, she sneaks out onto her deck — rain, snow or subzero temps — and enjoys a peaceful, solitary glass of wine all by herself in the dark. No other humans are invited, and she relishes her end-of-day wind down. (I’m not sure if I was allowed to share this, so please don’t mention it if you see her.)
My mom recently shared that when my sister and I were little, she would sneak into the laundry room after we were asleep and chain-smoke while drinking copious amounts of Pepsi. Not exactly the way I’d pictured my mother celebrating her delightful daughters, but after years of hearing the stories, I totally get it.
Comfort soda was her coping mechanism.
Obviously, poor nutritional choices and unhealthy habits are never a good way to close out an evening. But reveling in the quiet after a day in the trenches while enjoying a little treat — whatever that treat may be — is sometimes necessary. Especially when alone time is so sparse in these times of remote work and learning.
I’m not necessarily proud of the fact that I sometimes enjoy a snack in the spot where I sleep, but I think I shall classify it as self care and give myself a deferral on the guilt for a while.
So, what about you? What is your comfort coping mechanism?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.