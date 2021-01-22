Snacking on cereal in bed: Mom dishes on comfort coping mechanism after kids go to bed

And, yes, I get to eat those dusty Lucky Charms without sharing a single, solitary bite. I can even go heavy on the mallow-to-oats ratio if I want, pulling a four-marshmallow to one-oat spoonful with no one awake to stop me and point out my blatant hypocrisy (I’m notorious for policing the mallow ratio).

I’m not proud of these life choices, but sometimes I go wild with the adult freedom that only comes with alone-time.

And I know I’m not the only one.

For many years, my sister has had a never-missed nightly ritual. Once her kiddos are asleep, she sneaks out onto her deck — rain, snow or subzero temps — and enjoys a peaceful, solitary glass of wine all by herself in the dark. No other humans are invited, and she relishes her end-of-day wind down. (I’m not sure if I was allowed to share this, so please don’t mention it if you see her.)

My mom recently shared that when my sister and I were little, she would sneak into the laundry room after we were asleep and chain-smoke while drinking copious amounts of Pepsi. Not exactly the way I’d pictured my mother celebrating her delightful daughters, but after years of hearing the stories, I totally get it.

Comfort soda was her coping mechanism.