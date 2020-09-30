Snacks, Barbies, more snacks: How mom's day would look if daughter ran the show

My 5-year old has a lot of ideas. Her ideas span from what we should wear, what we should do and what we should eat. The kid is a constant mouthpiece of wild suggestion.

Every day I have to gently guide her away from the more overzealous of her notions, but it’s fun to imagine what a day under Katie rule would look like. So I made some notes over the past few days, carefully documenting each suggestion and the time of day in which every event was recommended. Now we have an agenda. If we choose to let the 5-year-old control the day, here is what our itinerary will look like:

— 7 a.m.: Go get the newspaper from the driveway. Since we’ll already be out there, let’s run through the sprinklers. Yes, it is 45 degrees outside, but according to the kid, we can just wear a hat with our swimsuit and put on a coat when we are finished. Yay! I’m sure our still-abed neighbors will enjoy waking to our screams as we sprint through the frigid water and shiver like wet dogs.

— 7:30 a.m.: Have ice cream for breakfast. My daughter says a lot of silly things, but she’s spot-on with this suggestion. What is better than chocolate ice cream in the morning? Um, NOTHING. Let’s dish up a big old bowl and get the day started right. Who’s with me?