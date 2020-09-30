Snacks, Barbies, more snacks: How mom's day would look if daughter ran the show

My 5-year old has a lot of ideas. Her ideas span from what we should wear, what we should do and what we should eat. The kid is a constant mouthpiece of wild suggestion.
Every day I have to gently guide her away from the more overzealous of her notions, but it’s fun to imagine what a day under Katie rule would look like. So I made some notes over the past few days, carefully documenting each suggestion and the time of day in which every event was recommended. Now we have an agenda. If we choose to let the 5-year-old control the day, here is what our itinerary will look like:
— 7 a.m.: Go get the newspaper from the driveway. Since we’ll already be out there, let’s run through the sprinklers. Yes, it is 45 degrees outside, but according to the kid, we can just wear a hat with our swimsuit and put on a coat when we are finished. Yay! I’m sure our still-abed neighbors will enjoy waking to our screams as we sprint through the frigid water and shiver like wet dogs.
— 7:30 a.m.: Have ice cream for breakfast. My daughter says a lot of silly things, but she’s spot-on with this suggestion. What is better than chocolate ice cream in the morning? Um, NOTHING. Let’s dish up a big old bowl and get the day started right. Who’s with me?
— 7:45 a.m.: Get dressed. And by “dressed,” my child means we should put on our sequined silver tutu, buttoned down pink bumble bee shirt, purple running shoes with knee-high socks (we need running shoes for gym) and a big yellow Jojo Siwa bow for our hair.
— 8 a.m.: Drive around and sing before school. Yeah, um, we actually do this one in real life. We leave a little early, crank the volume, roll down the car windows and belt out our favorite tunes. This morning the song of choice was “Someone Like You” by Adele, and I really think we nailed it. The woman in the Jeep who pulled up beside us at the stoplight, however, did not appear to agree.
— 8:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.: School.
— 3:45 p.m.: Get McDonalds. None of that value menu trash, either. The kid is tired from kindergarten and wants a happy meal with chocolate milk and fries. If you think she wants sliced apples, you’re out of your mind. Also, ice cream is always a welcome treat — even on days where you had it for breakfast.
— 4 p.m.: Play hide-and-go-peek. She loves this game. Also, she isn’t particularly competitive yet, so it’s pretty much just a game of walking through rooms until you see her sort-of hiding — easy peasy.
— 4:15 p.m.: Play Barbies.
— 4:20 p.m.: Hide-and-go-peek again.
— 4:30 p.m.: Have a snack. (Yes, she knows she just had McDonalds but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want something else. Also, odds are good that part of her burger ended up in some strange place, like on the bookshelf in the living room. That’s probably why she’s hungry again.)
— 4:35 p.m.: Play Barbies again.
— 4:45 p.m.: Make princess soup for dinner.
— 4:50 p.m.: Throw away soup because she doesn’t like it anymore. Make chicken nuggets for dinner instead.
— 5:15 p.m.: Have a snack.
— 5:30 p.m.: Get a dog.
— 5:35 p.m.: Write a song about how sad you are that your mom is allergic to dogs.
— 6 p.m.: Karaoke on the deck.
— 6:30 p.m.: Have a snack.
— 7 p.m.: Have a snack.
— 7:15 p.m.: Have a snack.
— 7:20 p.m.: Have a snack.
— 7:30 p.m.: Not go to bed.
Hmm — why aren’t we letting her make the rules again?
***
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
