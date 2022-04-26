Snacks, toys and an explorer's attitude will help you — and the kids — enjoy the ride

Creating new experiences for kids is fun. Traveling is one of the best ways to give them several. Whether by car or plane, there’s a lot to see and explore. The hard part can be getting there. Planning and packing well can ease the challenge.

» Kids need clothes. Allow for an outfit a day plus two or three extras. If you’re visiting a place with laundry available, your child can get by with fewer outfits. Try not to buy new clothes for travel. It’s no fun having a miserable kid because the new shirt is itchy. Pack a suitcase for each family member. If you’re combining clothes in a suitcase, use packing cubes for each person's clothes. When you arrive at your destination, simply hand out the cubes and let the kids put their items in a drawer or in a corner on the floor.

» Kids want entertainment. The key here is balance. Your child's backpack should hold enough entertainment for a break on the road but not so much that they never look away from their toys or movies. Take a written inventory of the items and use it as a checklist to prevent items from being left behind on the road.

» Kids are messy. Carry wipes. If traveling by car, keep a trash bag handy and empty it at every stop. Have the kids return items to their backpacks at every stop. This will help maintain the space.

» Kids like to explore. Traveling is an opportunity to “stop and smell the roses.'' Even if you’re traveling to Grandma’s for the fifth time this summer, stop and explore. Kids enjoy experiencing more than seeing. If you are driving by the World’s Biggest Truck Stop, take a few minutes to go inside. It may not be something you want to see, but your kids will think it’s awesome, especially if you play it up. Welcome centers are also great places to stop and explore. Many have brochures for the state you’re visiting, which can add to the anticipation of reaching your destination. If you’re in airports, walk around and explore. Kids love conveyors and escalators. Sit by a window where you can see planes and passengers coming and going. This may seem old hat to you, but kids love it.

» Kids need to eat. Stock up on healthy snacks and drinks for backpacks. Nagging, hungry kids are the worst. Snacks in backpacks give kids independence and keep them from constantly asking you for something to eat. Restock their stash when you stop for meals or gas.