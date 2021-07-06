Snacks, toys and an explorer's attitude will help you — and the kids — enjoy the ride

Creating new experiences for kids is fun. Traveling is one of the best ways to give them several. Whether by car or plane, there’s a lot to see and explore. The hard part can be getting there. Planning and packing well can ease the challenge.

» Kids need clothes. Allow for an outfit a day plus two or three extras. If you’re visiting a place with laundry available, your child can get by with fewer outfits. Try not to buy new clothes for travel. It’s no fun having a miserable kid because the new shirt is itchy. Pack a suitcase for each family member. If you’re combining clothes in a suitcase, use packing cubes for each person's clothes. When you arrive at your destination, simply hand out the cubes and let the kids put their items in a drawer or in a corner on the floor.

» Kids want entertainment. The key here is balance. Your child's backpack should hold enough entertainment for a break on the road but not so much that they never look away from their toys or movies. Take a written inventory of the items and use it as a checklist to prevent items from being left behind on the road.

» Kids are messy. Carry wipes. If traveling by car, keep a trash bag handy and empty it at every stop. Have the kids return items to their backpacks at every stop. This will help maintain the space.