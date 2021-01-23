Snowman lanterns are the perfect way to use those old milk jugs

Don’t toss those plastic milk jugs! Recycle them as snowman lanterns.
WHAT YOU NEED
• Clear plastic milk jug
• String lights, plug-in or battery-operated
• Black paper
• Orange paper
• Pipe cleaners
• Cotton balls or pompoms
• Craft glue
• Scissors
• Optional: Feathers, bells, ornaments or other embellishments
WHAT YOU DO
1. Using scissors, cut a hole about the size of a deck of cards in the back of the milk jug. Place string lights inside jug, allowing wall plug to trail.
2. Cut two freehand circles for eyes and five slightly smaller freehand circles for the mouth from black paper. Glue pieces to the jug.
3. Cut a long triangle shape from orange paper and glue to jug as the nose.
4. Glue pipe cleaner ends to sides of the snowman’s face, making an arch over the jug.
5. Glue cotton balls or pompoms and other decorations, if any, to the ends of the pipe cleaners to create earmuffs.
6. Illuminate your snowman lantern and enjoy the warm glow of the season!
Note: Battery-operated lights will give you greater placement versatility and give off less heat after several hours of illumination.
jthompson@owh.com, 402-444-1120