Snowman lanterns are the perfect way to use those old milk jugs

Don’t toss those plastic milk jugs! Recycle them as snowman lanterns.

WHAT YOU NEED

• Clear plastic milk jug

• String lights, plug-in or battery-operated

• Black paper

• Orange paper

• Pipe cleaners

• Cotton balls or pompoms

• Craft glue

• Scissors

• Optional: Feathers, bells, ornaments or other embellishments

WHAT YOU DO

1. Using scissors, cut a hole about the size of a deck of cards in the back of the milk jug. Place string lights inside jug, allowing wall plug to trail.

2. Cut two freehand circles for eyes and five slightly smaller freehand circles for the mouth from black paper. Glue pieces to the jug.

3. Cut a long triangle shape from orange paper and glue to jug as the nose.

4. Glue pipe cleaner ends to sides of the snowman’s face, making an arch over the jug.