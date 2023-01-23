Social skills just as important as ABCs when getting ready for kindergarten

Being ready for kindergarten isn’t just about counting to 10 and knowing your colors anymore.

The social and emotional development of your child is now a huge component, says Amanda Bitting, a kindergarten teacher at Swanson Elementary, part of Westside Community Schools, for the past 10 years.

How do you know if your child is ready to start school? Make the decision based on components such as previous experiences in an academic setting (preschool, daycare), social/emotional development, behavioral needs and skills of independence.

Some of the questions to ask: Can your child share with others, take turns and be kind? Can they make eye contact, accept feedback appropriately and actively listen?

“We do have a lot of kiddos who come in who aren’t comfortable with those pieces anymore like they used to be,” Bitting said.

Part of that is a lack of social engagement because of the pandemic. But children also aren’t playing outside in their neighborhood or engaging in sports as much as they used to help develop those skills.

Counting to 10 and knowing the alphabet song is still important. But Bitting said when parents ask if their child is ready, she’ll inquire if they can write their name or hold a scissors or pencil.

Can they tie their shoes, zip up their coats and backpack and wash their hands?

“Simple skills like that can help them feel more confident and comfortable in the classroom,” Bitting said.

The focus has changed because kindergarten has changed. It used to be about coloring and playing, things that they might do now in preschool. The cornerstone is currently more on academics and reading, writing, math, science and social studies.

It’s a busy day, she said, and she loves the interactions with little ones who have a passion and excitement for learning.

If your child meets the age cutoff and you decide he or she is ready, Bitting said as a teacher she will meet them wherever they are at on the development scale. There’s a lot of opportunity to interact and do group work to increase their social skills.

If your child doesn’t seem ready at 5, don’t fret about holding them back a year. Bitting said she has a mix of both ages in her classroom.

“Children who start kindergarten before they are ready may experience challenges with social interactions and academic learning,” she said.

You can set your child up for success.

Kids are constantly watching their parents for cues on how to handle things like sharing, taking turns and being kind, and you can model the right behavior.

You can also prepare them for an environment where mom and dad won’t be there to hold their hand.

“Have open and honest conversations with your child,” Bitting said. “Talk about how to share and how to problem solve. If you can’t zip your coat, what is a skill you can use to get it zipped? What do you do if your shoe is untied?”

Be excited in front of them about school and learning. They will see how you feel and echo that.

If they aren’t reading, read to them and build a passion for reading and learning.

Once a decision is made, and your child is heading to kindergarten in the fall, develop a routine a few months before school starts. Figure out a bedtime, make sure they have breakfast each morning and follow that with a good dinner.

By the time school begins, they’ll know exactly what to expect.

“There is that calmness and comfortability each day with routine,” she said.