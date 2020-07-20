Some of this mom's fondest childhood memories would be total no-nos today

Parenting is a fluid and ever-changing game. We're constantly learning new data and adapting accordingly to keep our children safe. Car seats, sleeping positions, toys — what’s good one day can become a big time no-no the next.
This partially explains how, when recently reminiscing about our childhood, my sister and I were able to list off a myriad of happy memories that were set in situations that would be total no-nos today. Some examples include:
Our beloved unanchored swing set
My sister and I adored the swing set in our backyard. We spent countless hours kicking out our legs on that squeaky old thing. But if we ever started swinging too high, the base of the swing set would actually jump completely off the ground for a split second before pounding back down to earth. The warning thump, if you will.
Instead of anchoring it, my parents delivered a stern warning that “dad didn’t sink it so don’t go too high.” I’m sure they assumed the disclaimer was enough, but what 7-year-old possesses the self control to stop when they’ve got some killer leg pump action going on? My sister and I went hardcore all the time, ignoring the cautionary thumps until our actions caused the entire play set to tip over, sending us flying off the swings with the entire piece of equipment crashing down around us.
Did my mother run outside each time, wringing her hands and worrying if we were okay? Nope. She just opened the kitchen window and yelled, “I told you not to swing so high!”
All by myself
Every year, the school fundraising salesman would show up in the gymnasium with the world's most amazing prizes and convince me — nerdy little daydreaming girl — that I was entirely capable of winning it all. I simply had to sell a potpourri of crappy items to people who would be thrilled to hear my exciting pitch, and then all of my dreams would come true.
Only it never happened that way. My parents had no interest in going door-to-door — they knew a scam when they saw it — so they would send me, their tiny, bespectacled second grader, to knock on doors all by myself. My mother swears that I only went to the houses of known neighbors, but I’m still in awe that this was ever okay.
More shocking than that was the fact that my grade school allowed students the option to go home for lunch. Yes, you heard that right. Children could leave at lunch, walk home entirely unsupervised and then return again in time for afternoon classes.
So yours truly — at the ripe old age of 6 — wandered through the streets of La Vista all alone, lollygagging and smelling flowers while being completely unaware of my potentially dangerous surroundings. Unbelievable.
Riding around in the back of a pickup truck
Yes, we did this. If we were especially good and begged a lot, my parents would let my sister and I ride around the city in the back of my dad’s pickup truck like we were princesses on a parade float. Not on a back road, mind you, but through the busy city streets.
We waved at passers-by and yelled at pedestrians, all hopped up on adrenaline as we bobbed around entirely unfettered by things like fastenings, belts and harnesses. Um...seriously, mom and dad?
It’s hard to believe some of the things that were “okay” when we were kids, right? What no-no childhood flashbacks do you and your siblings look back on fondly?
Lynn Kirkle is an author and lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found at www.lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.
