Son has found retail therapy during his walk home from school — a trip to the convenience store

My 12-year-old son, Declan, is in sixth grade. Part of his newly-minted middle school freedoms is being able to walk home from school without a parent signing him out.

In preparation for this new independence, I bought him a smart watch in order to keep tabs on his comings and goings. He’s very responsible and has been good about coming straight home after dismissal.

That is, until he discovered the 7-Eleven store just down the block from school. With it came a whole new way to spend that allowance money apparently burning a hole in his pocket.

When I was in grade school, there was a shop at the bottom of the hill we would visit after school. I don’t remember going often, and my tastes were pretty inexpensive — maybe a candy bar or a fun dip pack. Back then it wasn’t like the parade of offerings convenience stores have now. My son could easily drop a considerable amount of cash on his post-school treats...and he does.

He’s also testing out an end-around to my “no soda on school days” rule. He feels that if it’s his money and on his time, getting a medium Coke to sip on the walk home is completely within bounds. While the pop is cheap, I’m not a fan of him coming home hopped up on sugar and caffeine.

His main snack — a bag of Cheez-It Snack Mix — has a heftier price tag.

I’ve come to realize my son loves anything cheese dusted — popcorn, crackers, Cheez It Snack Mix, etc. On recent Saturday night when I was out with friends, I got a text from Declan. He wasn't checking in or saying goodnight before bed; instead he wanted to inform me that “Hey Mom we need more cheese powder.” He’s a boy with simple tastes and, apparently, little impulse control when it comes to all things cheese.

Back to the after-school side trips.

When I was a kid, my parents had no idea if I was stopping off at Kwik Shop on my way home from school. I could keep my little junk food forays a secret to the adults in my life. But thanks to technology, I know EXACTLY where my son is on his walk home. There were a few days when he had his 10-year-old sister, Mara, with him and was buying her complicity for the price of a Hershey’s candy bar.

One day, when I pulled up the map and saw the kids making an unplanned side trip, I shot him a text asking if they were at the store. He texted back, “Maybeeee.” I replied that I absolutely knew where they were.

He was blown away. It comes off as mom “magic.” He hasn’t quite figured out that I’ve outfitted him with a kiddie LoJack.

Since then, there has been a lot more transparency about when he’s going to make a post-school pit stop and a LOT more willingness to help out around the house to help bankroll it.

***

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.