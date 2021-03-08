'Spend, save and give' jars teach kids three important life values

• Chalk marker or puffy paint

• Hobby knife

Directions:

1. Paint front side of box in accent color of your choice; let dry. This will be the background for the name you’ll put on the box.

2. Spell out child’s name with stick-on letters; position letters on box. (If you have a digital cutting machine, you can cut letters with vinyl as an alternative.)

3. Paint entire box, including letters, with main color.

4. While the paint is still a little wet, remove stick-on letters to reveal the paint color underneath.

5. Trace the jar lid on the card stock and cut three circles. Using hobby knife, cut a rectangle in the middle of each circle large enough for money to pass through.

6. Place circles in the outer band of the jar lid and screw lids onto jars.

7. Write “Spend,” “Save” and “Give” on the chalkboard stickers with either chalkboard markers or puffy paint. Once dry, affix to the front of the jar. Alternately, on the front of the jelly jars use a digital cutting machine to make vinyl stickers to spell out the words. You also could use a permanent marker.