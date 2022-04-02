'Spend, save and give' jars teach kids three important life values

Most parents value raising kind, generous kids.

Those values can fit together with raising a money-smart child, according to Beth Kobliner, author of “Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You’re Not): A Parents’ Guide for Kids 3 to 23.”

From very young ages, you can give children a jar for spending, a jar for saving and a jar for giving, she says.

Research shows that people who give are happier, so even if you’re looking at it from a self-interested perspective, there’s rationale for giving. But more important, people realize that giving of time and giving of money gives kids context.

Children being aware of the world around them is so important and even at young ages kids can have a great deal of empathy.

Personalized "spend, save and give" jars

What you'll need:

• 3 pint Mason jars with two-part lids

• Wooden box that will hold three jars

• Acrylic paint in two colors

• Paint brush

• Colored card stock that matches paint colors

• Stick-on letters

• Small chalkboard stickers

• Chalk marker or puffy paint

• Hobby knife

Directions:

1. Paint front side of box in accent color of your choice; let dry. This will be the background for the name you’ll put on the box.

2. Spell out child’s name with stick-on letters; position letters on box. (If you have a digital cutting machine, you can cut letters with vinyl as an alternative.)

3. Paint entire box, including letters, with main color.

4. While the paint is still a little wet, remove stick-on letters to reveal the paint color underneath.

5. Trace the jar lid on the card stock and cut three circles. Using hobby knife, cut a rectangle in the middle of each circle large enough for money to pass through.

6. Place circles in the outer band of the jar lid and screw lids onto jars.

7. Write “Spend,” “Save” and “Give” on the chalkboard stickers with either chalkboard markers or puffy paint. Once dry, affix to the front of the jar. Alternately, on the front of the jelly jars use a digital cutting machine to make vinyl stickers to spell out the words. You also could use a permanent marker.