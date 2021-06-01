Spin art teaches kids about energy while having messy fun

5. Spin a top in the container.

6. As it’s spinning, squeeze paint onto the rotating spinner and watch the color spin and fly outward.

7. Continue adding different colors and watch the patterns of splattered paint as well as the path of the spinning top.

Tips: The paint needs to be fairly runny. If it’s too thick, thin with a few drops of water. Keep paper towels handy to wipe off the marker cap handle if it gets slippery with paint. The plastic container will help keep the paint contained. Even so, it’s best to do this project outdoors or in a location that can get dirty.

The science behind it

Centrifugal force describes the tendency of an object following a curved path to fly away from the center point. When you drop paint on a spinning top, it lands on the CD and flies outward, away from the center.

The art behind it

Action painting is a style of abstract painting in which paint is randomly splashed, thrown or poured on the canvas. It was made famous by Jackson Pollock, and formed part of the more general movement of abstract expressionism.

