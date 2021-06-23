Spontaneous road trips and sand volleyball leagues: Why getting out of your couple comfort zone is good

Last Friday night, my husband and I did something a little crazy. We subbed for a sand volleyball league. Now, for some of you, this may sound like a totally normal occurrence, but for two people who don't often play competitive sports (unless you count Monopoly), and have never played sports as a couple, this was definitely outside of our comfort zone.

While very hesitant to say yes, we agreed this would be the kind of experience that builds memories — a goal that we've re-committed to each other recently.

Our marriage of just over three years has been really, really good, but there are days we feel like we missed out on some of the "fun." Most days, our conversations are centered around the kids, logistics, laundry and work. We have taken a few trips together, but we've postponed or canceled a number of them, too, because life just got busy. I often find myself all too quickly making the trade between a "memory making experience" and the comfort of staying home. In speaking with others, this seems to be a common occurrence in long-term relationships.