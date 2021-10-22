Spooky, kooky fun: You can't go wrong with this Halloween science experiment

The mad scientist theme is a party experiment that can't go wrong. We set the stage with food and a bit of crazy cool chemistry in a backyard laboratory (where it doesn't matter if kids make a mess).

Invite some pals over and let them concoct crazy potions with soda and kooky desserts with ice cream. You’ll want to watch out for the radioactive cheese and bacteria-filled petri dishes, though. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The Soda Lab

Fill various sized Erlenmeyer flasks with colorful fruit-flavored soda (we added food coloring to ginger ale for the green) and display with shots of grenadine in syringes. Glass beakers become cups, and guests can measure and create their own potions with different flavors of soda. For an extra-eerie soda bar filled with bubbling brews, carefully add dry ice to flasks.

Ice Cream Concoctions

Fill flasks with syrups and test tubes with sprinkles. Let guests create their own ice cream concoctions in single-serving ice cream cups.

Centipedes

1. Mix one large box (5.85 ounces) chocolate instant pudding according to package directions.

2. Crush about half a package of Oreo cookies.