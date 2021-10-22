Spooky, kooky fun: You can't go wrong with this Halloween science experiment

The mad scientist theme is a party experiment that can't go wrong. We set the stage with food and a bit of crazy cool chemistry in a backyard laboratory (where it doesn't matter if kids make a mess).
Invite some pals over and let them concoct crazy potions with soda and kooky desserts with ice cream. You’ll want to watch out for the radioactive cheese and bacteria-filled petri dishes, though. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
The Soda Lab
Fill various sized Erlenmeyer flasks with colorful fruit-flavored soda (we added food coloring to ginger ale for the green) and display with shots of grenadine in syringes. Glass beakers become cups, and guests can measure and create their own potions with different flavors of soda. For an extra-eerie soda bar filled with bubbling brews, carefully add dry ice to flasks.
Ice Cream Concoctions
Fill flasks with syrups and test tubes with sprinkles. Let guests create their own ice cream concoctions in single-serving ice cream cups.
Centipedes
1. Mix one large box (5.85 ounces) chocolate instant pudding according to package directions.
2. Crush about half a package of Oreo cookies.
3. Scoop a thin layer of chocolate pudding into the bottom of 100 milliliter glass beakers.
4. Add 8-ounce container of Cool Whip and two-thirds of the crushed Oreo cookies to the remaining pudding.
5. Stir together and scoop into beakers on top of chocolate pudding layer.
6. Sprinkle remaining crushed Oreos on top and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
7. Garnish with gummy centipedes before serving.
Radioactive Cheese
1. Using the rim of glassware or a cookie cutter slightly smaller than a large round cracker, cut out circles from pre-sliced cheddar cheese.
2. Using a small cookie cutter (or test tube), punch a smaller circle from the center of the now circular cheese. Place the cheese circle in the middle of the cracker.
3. Cut the remaining cheese “ring” into pieces resembling a radioactive sign and place pieces around the small cheese circle on the cracker.
Petri Dish Gelatin
1. Mix three colors of gelatin according to package directions.
2. Pour each color into a petri dish, just enough to cover the bottom.
3. Refrigerate for an hour, remove and add sprinkles, gummy candies or anything else that looks like bacteria to the gelatin.
4. Refrigerate for another hour before adding petri dish lids and serving.
Secret Lab Badges
1. Print our free lab badges from momaha.com onto 8.5"x11" cardstock.
2. Cut out badges.
3. Use a rounded corner punch to round corners of badges.
4. Use a hole punch at the top of the badge and tie a colorful cord through the hole.
Table Treat Tents and Station Frames
1. Get our free table tent and event signs from momaha.com and print on 8.5"x11" cardstock.
2. Cut out cards.
3. For tents, use a rounded corner punch on cards then fold in half to make standing tents. For frames, just place cards in 4” x 6” frames.
EXPLOSIVE EXPERIMENTS
Put your safety glasses on! No mad scientist’s lab is complete without a few explosive experiments. Just don’t forget, you can get into this super secret lab only with an ID badge!
Blow Up the Balloon
1. Using a funnel, add about 2 tablespoons baking soda to a balloon.
2. Pour about 4 ounces vinegar into a flask.
3. Carefully fit the balloon over the flask opening.
4. Once the balloon is secure, hold up the balloon and let the baking soda fall into the vinegar.
5. Watch the balloon blow up!
Soda Pop Geyser
1. Put on your safety glasses.
2. Fill a flask halfway with soda.
3. Crush a roll of Mentos mints and using tongs, carefully drop pieces into the flask.
4. Once the soda starts to bubble, stand back and watch the geyser!