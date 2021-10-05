Spooky pumpkin tower will be the hit of the neighborhood this fall

What's Halloween without a little spooky decoration at home?
This lit pumpkin tower will be the hit of the neighborhood, and especially with little trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.
While time consuming, the end results are to die for and can be reused year after year.
Pumpkin Tower
Supplies:
• 5 foam pumpkins (found at any craft store)
• Christmas lights, number of strands will depend on length and size of pumpkins
• A fall-colored planter
• Dirt/potting soil
• 1-inch dowel rod the height of the five pumpkins stacked on top of each other
• Scrap 2-by-4-inch pieces of wood
• Pencil
• Hay, leaves or branches
• Orange duct tape (or whatever color your pumpkins will be)
• Orange acrylic paint (in case you need to touch the pumpkins up)
• Dremel tool
• Drill with a 1-inch spade bit
Directions:
1. Using the pencil, draw different faces on each of the five pumpkins. You can hand draw or find templates online.
2. Next, use the Dremel tool to cut out the faces. Have patience, this is the longest part of the project. If you don't have a Dremel, a box cutter or knife can be used but be careful! If you have a sanding attachment on your Dremel, use it to smooth out the cut outs. Once cutting and sanding is finished, use the acrylic paint to touch up any spots if necessary.
3. Next, take the scrap 2-by-4-inch pieces of wood and place them in the bottom of the planter in an "x" shape. They should fit nicely in your planter.
4. Using a drill with a 1-inch spade bit, create a hole in each piece of wood. With the wood still in an "x" shape, secure your dowel rod into the holes.
5. Next, add dirt to your planter and pack it down around the dowel rod. Add hay, leaves or branches (with spider webs even) to cover the dirt and make it festive or extra spooky.
6. Gather your pumpkins. Use your drill to cut two 1-inch holes that will fit over the dowel. The pumpkins should all sit at angles, so make sure your top and bottom holes are opposite from each other. Use a pencil to mark all the pumpkins first and make sure they are sitting how you like before you drill the holes. Then drill a hole in the back of each pumpkin for the lights.
7. Erase any pencil lines or cover them up with the acrylic paint if needed. Now stack the pumpkins by sliding them onto the dowel.
8. Stick a strand of light inside each pumpkin with the end hanging out the back. If you don't want to buy five strands, you can use one and stick a few lights into each hole until you reach the bottom. Use duct tape to cover the hole. It doesn't have to be pretty. It won't be visible.
9. Plug all the strands together and then plug the bottom one into an outlet and voila! You have a beautiful illuminated pumpkin tower.
Note: Be sure this is kept in a covered porch area and don't forget to unplug the tower before you go to bed.
— Inspiration from www.diycandy.com