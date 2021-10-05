Spooky pumpkin tower will be the hit of the neighborhood this fall

1. Using the pencil, draw different faces on each of the five pumpkins. You can hand draw or find templates online.

2. Next, use the Dremel tool to cut out the faces. Have patience, this is the longest part of the project. If you don't have a Dremel, a box cutter or knife can be used but be careful! If you have a sanding attachment on your Dremel, use it to smooth out the cut outs. Once cutting and sanding is finished, use the acrylic paint to touch up any spots if necessary.

3. Next, take the scrap 2-by-4-inch pieces of wood and place them in the bottom of the planter in an "x" shape. They should fit nicely in your planter.

4. Using a drill with a 1-inch spade bit, create a hole in each piece of wood. With the wood still in an "x" shape, secure your dowel rod into the holes.

5. Next, add dirt to your planter and pack it down around the dowel rod. Add hay, leaves or branches (with spider webs even) to cover the dirt and make it festive or extra spooky.