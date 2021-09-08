Sports may not have paid off professionally for kids, but they still bring family together

As a child, I was not athletic. My sister wasn't either. We twirled baton and danced with some semblance of near grace, but we didn’t know a baseball bat from a soccer goal.

I mean, if you want to get technical, I did go out for basketball in ninth grade, but it was only because I did whatever my friends were doing. I went on to score two whole points over the entire season, so I think that says all there is to know about my athletic abilities.

My husband, however, is a sporty dude. So when we had our trio of little boys, he handled it. He taught them to throw, catch, dribble and hit when they were old enough to do so, and my little munchkins loved it. They were all in, which resulted in our family sitting through a plethora of football, basketball and baseball games over the years.

As a parent, when you spend countless weekends with your backside on the bleachers, the assumed payoff is the next level of competition. When the little kiddos play T-ball, the payoff from that hard work is perhaps moving on to a big kid in-house team the following season. And as the kids grow and improve on those teams, the payoff might be stepping up to a club team. Or maybe landing a spot on their school squad.