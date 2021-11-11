Star Wars weekend, Storybook Land and 10 other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Have fun in a galaxy far, far away. This weekend, head to the Omaha Children's Museum for the May the Force Be With You Family Fun Weekend. The fun, included with regular museum admission, will happen Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Families are invited to wear their favorite Star Wars costume and have fun doing themed activities like making their own lightsabers and battle droids out of pool noodles. There will also be a Star Wars-inspired science show. Finally, an Imperial March with volunteers from the 501st Legion will take place Saturday at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
2. Check out the Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing on Sunday to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
3. Check out a virtual Storybook Land. The Omaha Public Library will host a virtual Storybook Land event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Six favorite storybook characters, including Taco Dragon, Wild Thing from Where the Wild Things Are, Click Clack Duck, Splat the Cat, Biscuit and Peter Rabbit, will visit storytimes at the library throughout the day. Families can join in the fun via Zoom. Drop by any OPL branch during this week to find some special activities about these characters. Every child will receive a free book, while supplies last. To see a schedule, click here.
4. Visit Santa's Wonderland. Head over to Cabela's or Bass Pro Shops for a contactless visit with Santa Claus now through Dec. 24. There, families can take a free photo with Santa and receive free take-home holiday craft activity kits. Advanced reservations are required at all locations for the free Santa photo. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, and Bass Pro Shops is located at 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs
5. Check out the Durham Museum — for free. Head to the Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St., as they open their doors to the public for free in honor of Union Station's 90th anniversary. Free dates include Nov. 7-13. More.
6. Watch Corduroy at The Rose Theater. Join Corduroy as he searches every section of the department store for his missing button. The show runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 14. Show times are at 2, 5 and 7 p.m. on select days. Cost is $20 each. More.
7. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. A spooky zoom stormtime will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule here.
8. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
9. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
10. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
11. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
12. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.