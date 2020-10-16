Start your family's day the right way with this puffed oven pancake

Oh, baby! We’ll take the whole puffed creation. Please and thank you.
Vanilla Dutch Baby
4 tablespoons butter
4 eggs, at room temperature
¾ cup flour (all-purpose works but bread flour adds puffiness)
¾ cup milk, heated 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave
1½ tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Pinch salt
3 cups fruit
Powdered sugar, for dusting
1. Preheat oven to 425 F.
2. Put a large (12-inch), ovenproof pan in the oven to heat while you mix the batter.
3. In a blender, combine the eggs, flour, warm milk, sugar, vanilla extract and pinch of salt. Blend on medium-high speed until uniform. (If mixing by hand, combine the eggs with the milk until the mixture is light yellow and no longer stringy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, sugar, vanilla and pinch of salt, and whisk vigorously to remove the lumps, about 30 seconds.)
4. Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. Add butter and let melt.
5. Swirl the butter around the pan to coat completely, and then pour the remaining butter into the batter and pulse to blend. Pour the batter into the hot pan and return the pan to the oven. Cook until the pancake is puffed in the center and golden brown along the edges, about 20 minutes.
6. Using a spatula, remove the entire Dutch baby from the pan and place on a cooling rack for a few minutes to allow the steam to escape without condensing along the bottom and rendering the pancake soggy.
7. Dust with powdered sugar and top with fruit of your choice. Slice the pancake into 8 wedges and serve.
(Adapted from foodnetwork.com)
