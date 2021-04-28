Steps to help your baby transition from bassinet to crib

Many parents choose to have their newborn sleep in their room for the first couple months after baby is born. Parents bond with their newborn and learn their baby’s needs as they form sleep and feeding patterns.

But when it's time to transition from bassinet to a crib, it can be a stressful process for parents. Below is some advice for parents during this sometimes tough transition:

• A baby typically begins having a more predictable sleeping pattern around 2 months of age. This is a great time to start working toward the sleep routine you want for your child.

• Laying your baby down when they are drowsy, but not fully asleep will help them learn to fall asleep on their own. Learning to fall asleep without mom and dad’s help is the key to sleeping through the night. When your baby has little awakenings throughout the night, they won’t need you to rock or feed them back to sleep.

• Parents tend to find that everyone sleeps a little better once the switch to the crib is made. Most babies make the transition to the crib in their room quite easily, so don’t hesitate to try it out.