Stocking the classroom: What teachers need to help your kids learn
Stocking the classroom: What teachers need to help your kids learn

As we near the start of the beginning of the school year, teachers are getting their supply and wish lists ready.

Many teachers are adopting Amazon wish lists where they can keep a continual list going of items needed for their classroom. These can be easily accessed and purchased from by parents or community members any time of the year. 

Below are the most needed supplies local teachers say they're adding to their wish lists for the upcoming school year. 

1. Math manipulatives (such as MathLink cubes)

2. Disinfectant wipes

3. Notebooks

4. A Sadotech wireless doorbell

5. Pencils (and pre-sharpened pencils)

6. Crayons, colored pencils and markers

7. Erasers

8. Paper (regular and cardstock)

9. Stickers

10. Glue/glue sticks

11. Headphones

12. Dry erase boards/markers

13. Large Post-It chart paper

14. Books

15. Healthy snacks

16. Tape: Mavalus, Scotch and packing tapes

17. Small handheld vacuum

18. Kleenex/tissues

19. Alcohol wipes for tablets

20. Post-Its

21. Scissors

22. Storage baskets and bins

23. Velcro dots

24. Pens

25. Lamination film

26. 12-inch rulers

27. Prizes and rewards for following expectations

28. Folders

29. Stools

