Stop and smell the cookies: How this mom is attempting to savor the moments of the season

It just doesn't feel like Christmas.

Sure, our house has been decorated for a month, presents have been bought and a batch of cookies have already consumed, but in the countdown of days until Christmas, the frenzy of the season has left me feeling rushed, foggy and just plain tired.

When my son was little, together we looked forward to Christmas for what seemed like months. There were lists made, letters written to Santa, programs at school to attend and little handprint crafts to make. I soaked in every moment I could of these magical days. It always felt like Christmas, and I could barely wait until the next holiday season.

Now that he and his step-sisters are older, my husband and I find ourselves having to manufacture Christmas spirit and squeeze in holiday traditions between countless basketball games, recitals and our work responsibilities. As a blended family, the strain of navigating complex schedules means that, in some ways, Dec. 25 becomes another day on the calendar for parenting exchanges we wish we didn't have to make.

With just a few days left before Christmas, I find myself wondering how or if I'll be able to feel the joy and excitement of the season.