Stop and smell the cookies: How this mom is attempting to savor the moments of the season

It just doesn't feel like Christmas.
Sure, our house has been decorated for a month, presents have been bought and a batch of cookies have already consumed, but in the countdown of days until Christmas, the frenzy of the season has left me feeling rushed, foggy and just plain tired.
When my son was little, together we looked forward to Christmas for what seemed like months. There were lists made, letters written to Santa, programs at school to attend and little handprint crafts to make. I soaked in every moment I could of these magical days. It always felt like Christmas, and I could barely wait until the next holiday season.
Now that he and his step-sisters are older, my husband and I find ourselves having to manufacture Christmas spirit and squeeze in holiday traditions between countless basketball games, recitals and our work responsibilities. As a blended family, the strain of navigating complex schedules means that, in some ways, Dec. 25 becomes another day on the calendar for parenting exchanges we wish we didn't have to make.
With just a few days left before Christmas, I find myself wondering how or if I'll be able to feel the joy and excitement of the season.
For our family, based on experience, I know that it's when we slow things down that we're able to enjoy time together. My husband and I are good at recognizing that we need to do this for our kids, but when it comes to my own endless list and tendency to rush on to the next thing, I rarely take the time I need that would allow me to observe the beauty of what I love about this time of year.
After briefly panicking about whether or not the last gift would arrive, I stopped for a moment and, before it was too late, gave myself time and permission to write down what is important for me this time of year and reflect on what I love and need in order to enjoy this time. My list went something like this.
— Worship and reflection. I love attending church this time of year, and I'm excited to go to my husband's home church for their beautiful Christmas Eve service. I want to feel clear-headed and present for that hour.
— Time with my family. I love our big extended-family Christmas, but one of my favorite days of the year is when my mom, sister and I wrap gifts and make cookies together. I never laugh harder than while we're mocking the schmaltzy Christmas movies that play in the background. I am going to take the day off work so we have this time together.
— Time with our kids. Some of our favorite memories are made outside of Christmas morning. For at least a day or two during their school break, I'm going to silence my phone and wait to check emails until after they go to bed so I can be truly present for our ice-skating adventure and day of playing board games together.
— Time with my husband. Lately, we've been focused on logistics, chasing kids around and navigating the last busy days of the year at work. We're going to plan a special date night and try to avoid talking about the calendar for at least a few hours.
As my list continued on, I actually started to feel more calm and found myself looking forward to the days ahead. The way I thought about my priority list changed, too.
I know I'm not alone in feeling this way, so with just mere hours left before the holidays arrive, it's my hope you will join me in taking time to remember what you love about the season and find a way to stop and smell the cookies.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.