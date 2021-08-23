'Stop touching me!' is this summer's hot catchphrase at this mom's house

“Dooooon’t!”

“Mara, stop!”

"Declan, stop!"

These phrases — and countless others — are usually howled through strings of laughter.

Then there are the times when things get serious and the giggles are replaced with growling calls to not mess with someone’s “stuff” or an argument erupts over who called “dibs” for the prized spot on the couch.

It’s like living with a box full of puppies. There is this constant chorus of euphoric or exasperated voices bubbling in the background of my house.

This is what had my mom, and now me, calling out our own please for everyone to just stop it. Just. Stop. Keep your paws to yourself. No one gets the good spot on the couch except for me, and your stuff is really my stuff because 9 out of 10 times I’m the one who bought it for you. So I say anyone can touch it.

How do you know you are a full-fledged adult? You find sound to be exhausting.