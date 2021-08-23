'Stop touching me!' is this summer's hot catchphrase at this mom's house

“Stop touching me!”
Was that my 11-year-old son, Declan, screeching for his 9-year-old sister, Mara, to cease and desist physical contact? Or was that Mara producing the current high-pitched whine?
Whatever the case, those three words have been the hot catchphrase of summer 2021. At least at my house. The car, the couch, the kitchen — it doesn’t matter. It’s like there is a magnetic pull that draws one of my kids to the other; an uncontrollable impulse to physically harass their sibling.
I get it. I remember going through a similar stage with my younger sister, Anne. Each of us would pinch or push one another, and it would be annoying and hysterical at the same time. What I don’t remember was what my mother’s exasperation must have felt like. I was a kid. I had no comprehension of why my sister and my teasing each other would be such an irritant to my mother’s sanity.
Well, karma is a funny thing. Because now I know.
I could care less that they are, at any moment, trying to get a rise out of the other by poking, tapping or simply hovering in the other’s personal space. Sure, it’s repetitive and bewildering, but I could let it go. It’s the constant stream of sound that accompanies the actions that bothers me.
“Quit it!”
“Dooooon’t!”
“Mara, stop!”
"Declan, stop!"
These phrases — and countless others — are usually howled through strings of laughter.
Then there are the times when things get serious and the giggles are replaced with growling calls to not mess with someone’s “stuff” or an argument erupts over who called “dibs” for the prized spot on the couch.
It’s like living with a box full of puppies. There is this constant chorus of euphoric or exasperated voices bubbling in the background of my house.
This is what had my mom, and now me, calling out our own please for everyone to just stop it. Just. Stop. Keep your paws to yourself. No one gets the good spot on the couch except for me, and your stuff is really my stuff because 9 out of 10 times I’m the one who bought it for you. So I say anyone can touch it.
How do you know you are a full-fledged adult? You find sound to be exhausting.
What I don’t tire of, however, is how much my kids like being together. I think part of it is COVID. So much of the last 18 months was spent either just the four of us or with a small pod of friends. I wonder how many brothers and sisters have a strong lifelong bond from living through a pandemic together? How many are hoping this playful joy they get being in each other’s company will last?
And then I think of my sister Anne.
How do I know I’m still a kid at heart? Because I still get so much pleasure trying to annoy my sister. Moving her stuff, taking her seat, poking her in the back while she’s trying to do something. Maybe that’s why my kids are so good at bugging each other. They’re learning from the best.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.