Stromboli bundt cake? It isn't as crazy as it sounds

4. Spread marinara sauce on dough, avoiding the edges.

5. Evenly cover the dough with fillings, again avoiding the edges.

6. Roll lengthwise, jelly-roll style. Fold dough over a bit as you go, using parchment paper to help roll it along and being careful not to catch the paper in the dough.

7. With the dough roll on the edge of the paper, lift and transfer roll into the Bundt pan.

8. Pinch the edges together, gently massaging the stromboli to get the ends to meet. When finished, you should have a doughnut-shaped ring.

9. Cut a couple of vent holes in the top of the dough as you might a pie.

10. Bake at 375 F for 40-45 minutes or until nicely browned.

11. Cool in pan 10-15 minutes before turning out onto a platter or pizza pan.

12. Cut into slices and serve with extra marinara sauce, if desired.

Note: Be sure to keep your toppings about 2 inches from the lengthwise edges of the dough. You will roll toward one of the edges. As you do, the toppings will slide a little. The goal is to end up with enough topping-free dough to form a good seal.

