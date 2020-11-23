Stromboli bundt cake? It isn't as crazy as it sounds

In a nutshell, stromboli is basically a fancy pizza roll. Thanks to refrigerated pizza dough, this dish comes together easily. It’s perfect for serving at a family dinner.
Stromboli Bundt Cake
Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
• 2 11-ounce tubes of refrigerated thin-crust pizza dough
• ½ cup marinara sauce
• Parchment paper
• 9 ounces thinly sliced ham
• 5 ounces thinly sliced salami
• 3 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto ham
• 8 ounces sliced provolone cheese
• 2 ounces sliced pepperoni
• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
• Optional, additional marinara to serve on the side
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. Spray a 10-inch Bundt pan with nonstick spray.
3. Unroll pizza dough and place on parchment paper, long sides together. Pinch the seams at center to form one piece of dough.
4. Spread marinara sauce on dough, avoiding the edges.
5. Evenly cover the dough with fillings, again avoiding the edges.
6. Roll lengthwise, jelly-roll style. Fold dough over a bit as you go, using parchment paper to help roll it along and being careful not to catch the paper in the dough.
7. With the dough roll on the edge of the paper, lift and transfer roll into the Bundt pan.
8. Pinch the edges together, gently massaging the stromboli to get the ends to meet. When finished, you should have a doughnut-shaped ring.
9. Cut a couple of vent holes in the top of the dough as you might a pie.
10. Bake at 375 F for 40-45 minutes or until nicely browned.
11. Cool in pan 10-15 minutes before turning out onto a platter or pizza pan.
12. Cut into slices and serve with extra marinara sauce, if desired.
Note: Be sure to keep your toppings about 2 inches from the lengthwise edges of the dough. You will roll toward one of the edges. As you do, the toppings will slide a little. The goal is to end up with enough topping-free dough to form a good seal.
(Adapted from palatablepastime.com)
