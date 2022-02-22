Struggling to exercise? Buddy system is your best motivator

If you plan on starting a new exercise routine this year, don’t forget one of the most crucial components.

A buddy.

Studies have shown people tend to make a better effort when they’re working as a team rather than individually.

It’s called the Kohler effect, says Matthew Garlinghouse, a clinical neuro-psychologist and assistant professor of neurological sciences at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. That’s what’s behind those team bonding exercises and team outings at your place of employment.

“The exercise industry has caught on to this,’’ Garlinghouse says.

That’s not a bad thing. It’s a proven formula, and also would work if you’d like to lose weight.

One study, Garlinghouse says, showed that 95 percent of people complete a weight-loss program if they start with a healthy group.

Once you’ve found a trusted friend or a group to work out with, it’s also important to set a specific goal.

Don’t just say you want to lose weight or get in shape. Maybe aim for the 10 pounds you want to drop to get ready for swimsuit season.

Have a group goal, too. It’s motivating to know that your numbers count toward something.

Now, get your bag and keys and head to the gym. But be sure to pick up a friend or two along the way.

Some reasons why a group effort is a good idea:

• Accountability. If you announce to the group that you plan to show up at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday to work out, you’re much more likely to follow through. It’s hard to turn off the alarm and go back to sleep if you know someone is waiting.

• Misery loves company. It might come from the effort to find time to work out or the shared joy in conquering a tough workout — but you’re building a group camaraderie. “Meet a couple of times a week if you can,’’ Garlinghouse says. “You need to do that to bond over the struggle.’’

• Positive competitiveness. If your workout buddy is burning 4,000 calories at spin class, you want to do it, too. In a group, nobody wants to be the weak link, so you try harder. Studies show performances are as much as 24 percent better when done as a team rather than as an individual. Also important: Work out with people who are slightly better than you. If you’re paired with a 30-year-old marathon runner and you barely get off the couch, it won’t work. Their goals have to be attainable for you, too.

• Strength training is one area in which it’s better to start on your own. Otherwise you might have a tendency to show off and not ask questions. “This is where the group works against you,’’ Garlinghouse says. “This is where most of the injuries tend to happen.’’

• Find a balance. Set a goal for the day as a group and stick with it. Be willing to say if you’ve reached your limit. “You have to figure out how to get experience in saying ‘I am done,’ so you can come back the next day and keep training,’’ Garlinghouse says.

Some people are just fine working out on their own. The endorphins that exercise creates are enough. Or maybe it’s just how well they look in their clothes. Then there is the rest of us.