Stuttering in children: Causes, signs and when to see a doctor — plus tips to help parents

Symptoms of stuttering may be exaggerated when a child is tired, excited or stressed.

When should you see a doctor about your child’s stutter?

The first signs of stuttering often appear between 18 and 24 months of age. Stuttering at this point in development is natural, and parents are encouraged to be patient as their child refines his or her communication skills. Often stuttering will decrease after a child enters school and is provided with social opportunities to sharpen these skills.

In some cases, it is advisable to see a speech therapist at age 3. This is only necessary if your child’s stuttering is frequent, worsening or accompanied by uncontrolled body or facial movements.

If your child still stutters frequently at age 5, look for signs of worsening stuttering, uncontrolled body movements or vocal tension (i.e. changes in pitch or volume). If you notice any of these symptoms or that your child avoids situations that require talking, consult a speech therapist.

Tips for parents:

If your child is struggling with stuttering, there are some things that you can do to help.

Do: