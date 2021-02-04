 Skip to main content
Submit a video of your baby crawling to win a new washer and dryer from NFM
Submit a video of your baby crawling to win a new washer and dryer from NFM

Baby crawling
PEXELS.COM

There's nothing better or more exciting than watching your baby crawl for the first time. And once they start, they just don't stop.

NFM is once again hosting its Baby Crawl Off — but in a virtual format. Now through Feb. 14, parents can submit a video of their baby's on-the-go moves for a chance to win big. Prizes include a $250 NFM gift card and the grand prize is a washer and dryer pair from Samsung. 

Parents can submit their video on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and must use the hashtag #NFMBABYCRAWL. The crawling location can be at home or at NFM's crawl area (located where the toy section is). 

To view the entries so far, check out the NFM Facebook page or search #NFMBABYCRAWL on social media.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

