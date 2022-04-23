Summer Sleepaways: A guide for first-time camp families

There are few things more exciting in a kid’s life than their first overnight camp. How do you prepare your kids — and yourself — for this big event? Drawing on my own experiences as the parent of a teenager who’s a happy camper, as well as conversations with other parents, here are seven things you should do.

Prepare for camp together

You want your kids to take ownership of this exciting experience. To do that, prepare for camp together: Search your house or shop for items on the packing list and pack jointly using luggage that isn’t too difficult to carry. Build excitement by talking about things your kids are going to experience, and explain the rules and expectations of the camp.

Pack for all kinds of weather

Whether it’s a sports camp or any other type of camp, there are likely to be outdoor activities where clothing will get stained, torn or ruined. Pack your child’s most durable play clothes, and make sure that there are items for both sunny, warm days and cool, rainy days. Label everything with your child’s name. A good friend forgot to do so for her daughter’s first overnight camp. The daughter came home with all kinds of wild clothes they had never seen before.

Have a sleepover — or two

Your kids are going to be away from you, possibly for the first time, for an extended period of time. Some kids have absolutely no problem adjusting; others need to dip their feet in the water slowly, so to speak. Organize a couple of sleepovers with their friends — and do it at their friends’ houses — to get them used to being away from you.

Contribute funds to the candy store

Most overnight camps have a store where kids can buy candy with money that parents have contributed to an account. Ask the camp director what amount parents typically contribute — and then put in the same amount. Kids compare themselves with other kids, and no kid wants to be the odd one out with less money to buy candy than everyone else. Conversely, you don’t want to over-contribute to the candy account.

Communicate & send care packages

Find out what the camp’s policy is when it comes to communicating with your kids via text, email, letters and care packages. Are you allowed a certain number of texts, emails or letters? How many care packages are you permitted, and are there rules about what you can and can’t send? If you’re allowed to include toys in the care packages, choose things that your kids can enjoy together with the other campers. For our son’s first overnight camp, my spouse and I included several decks of playing cards in the first care package. The kids ended up playing cards with the camp counselors until late at night.

Resist the urge to hang around

When you finally arrive at camp for the drop-off, do yourself — and your kids — a favor and leave once they’re settled. Take them to their cabin, help them unpack if necessary, and then extract yourself as quickly as possible. Your kids are eager to meet other campers, and there’s nothing as embarrassing as a parent who lingers for what appears to be no good reason. Let them start bonding and connecting with their counselors and fellow campers.

Don’t worry

Once you’re back in the car, take a deep breath, and then head home. Your kids are going to be fine, and so will you. Trust me.

The author is a professor in the department of communication arts, sciences and disorders at the City University of New York-Brooklyn College.