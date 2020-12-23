Swan milk? Pork butt? 5-year-old's misinterpretations make for hilarious conversations

Last week, we were gifted some delightful meats by my employer since a holiday party wasn’t in the cards this year. It was unexpectedly generous, and I was thrilled. I started Googling recipes for what I could do with a pork butt and I chattered excitedly to my husband when he came home from work.

But the 5-year old — whose ears can pick up on everything that is said in our house except for the word “bedtime” — had definite thoughts on this.

“I am not going to eat something’s butt!” she cried.

“We don’t say that word,” I said at the same time my husband started explaining the meat’s origins to young Katherine.

Apparently this cut of meat comes from the animal’s shoulder region instead of its nether regions, but when he finished his lesson it was clear all points were missed because she stared at him with her mouth wide-open and said, “Oh my gosh! Daddy said the word 'butt' again!”

After further — and lengthy — discussion, it has been determined that not only will Kate be dining on chicken nuggets and corn when I finally get around to roasting that non-butt cut of meat, but she also won’t be repeating that particular noun again.