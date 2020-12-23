Swan milk? Pork butt? 5-year-old's misinterpretations make for hilarious conversations

Last week, we were gifted some delightful meats by my employer since a holiday party wasn’t in the cards this year. It was unexpectedly generous, and I was thrilled. I started Googling recipes for what I could do with a pork butt and I chattered excitedly to my husband when he came home from work.
But the 5-year old — whose ears can pick up on everything that is said in our house except for the word “bedtime” — had definite thoughts on this.
“I am not going to eat something’s butt!” she cried.
“We don’t say that word,” I said at the same time my husband started explaining the meat’s origins to young Katherine.
Apparently this cut of meat comes from the animal’s shoulder region instead of its nether regions, but when he finished his lesson it was clear all points were missed because she stared at him with her mouth wide-open and said, “Oh my gosh! Daddy said the word 'butt' again!”
After further — and lengthy — discussion, it has been determined that not only will Kate be dining on chicken nuggets and corn when I finally get around to roasting that non-butt cut of meat, but she also won’t be repeating that particular noun again.
She’s been on a roll lately with her wildly-misinterpreted takes, and I must say it is wildly entertaining as well.
The other day she asked me, “What do you do with swan milk?”
I believe I just stared at her for a second like she’d proclaimed herself a Tyrannosaurus Rex, and then — “What?”
“Do we drink swan milk?”
“Um...swans don’t have milk,” I said.
It is a truth universally-acknowledged that you will never sound more foolish than when attempting to explain biology to a small child, and this was no exception. I’m ashamed to admit I literally thought the words — they don’t, right? — before inquiring, “Why are you asking this?”
“Because of the song.”
“The song?”
“The partridge song.”
After a digression that involved both of us struggling to remember the actual words to “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the answer was unearthed. As it turns out, my kid missed the song’s rhythmic breaks entirely and simply heard the line “eight maids a-milking seven swans.”
So, yes, she thinks that, on the eighth day of Christmas, someone’s true love gifted to them eight ladies who milk swans. Talk about your terrible presents, right? You couldn’t even re-gift something like that. Who would want a squad of swan-squeezing chicks?
My favorite Katie misunderstanding of late, though, is her absolute understanding of what is never discussed in the movie “The Santa Clause.”
She looked at me as we watched the movie and said, “The first Santa died, right?”
“Well,” I floundered, “I think he maybe retired...?”
She shook her head. “No. He died when he fell off the roof; so Scott Calvin is the new Santa.”
I waved a hand and made light of it. “Well, I don’t think Santas really die, exactly —”
“So why aren’t the elves sad when the new guy shows up? Why aren’t they crying because the old Santa is never coming back?”
I’m pretty sure my answer was to give her a bowl of chocolate ice cream.
Because the kid has a point. Why aren’t they sad? Was the roof thing even an accident? Was he pushed? The entire Santa takeover seemed remarkably easy for Mr. Scott Calvin, if you ask me.
One of our jobs, as parents, is to guide, mold and change the way our children look at the world. But isn’t it funny how — for better or worse — they do the same for us?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.