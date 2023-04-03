If you find yourselves with an extra package of Peeps, consider using them for a lesson on density and solubility.

What you need

Peeps

Cups

A variety of liquids from the kitchen

Experiment No. 1 — Density

This is a quick and easy test.

First, ask the kids if they think the Peeps will float or sink? Why?

Fill a cup half full with water. And let a little bunny or chick go. What happens?

The simple science: A Peep has tons of little tiny air bubbles inside that give it its light and airy texture. Because of this, its density is less than the water’s density and it will float.

Experiment No. 2 — Solubility

Fair warning, this one will take a little longer.

Fill cups half full of as many liquids as you'd like to tests. We experimented with lime juice, vinegar, cola, water and almond milk.

The question now: Will the Peeps dissolve in any or all of the liquids?

Over the next 24 hours, flip the floating bunnies or chicks over every half hour to hour until bedtime. Let them be overnight, and see what they look like in the morning.

What did you find?

The simple science: Peeps are water soluble meaning they can be dissolved by water because they are made of sugar. You will notice the color from the peeps dissolve the fastest. If you choose to use vinegar (or other acidic liquid), you will notice the acidity breaks down the Peeps the fastest.