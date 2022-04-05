Sweet empanadas a delicious dessert or snack everyone will enjoy

The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.

The sweet dough is much more fragile than a savory empanada dough. We had the best luck with them not tearing when the dough was rolled to about 3/16-inch thick. But no matter how careful you are, don't be surprised if the fruit leaks out a bit.

Raspberry, Goat Cheese and Almond Empanadas

Ingredients:

• 20 to 25 small (4-inch) sweet empanada discs made from basic sweet pastry dough for empanadas (recipe follows)

• 12 ounces fresh raspberries

• 10 ounces plain goat cheese at room temperature (can substitute cream cheese)

• ½ cup sugar

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla

• 1 tablespoon lemon zest

• ½ cup sliced almonds

• 1 egg, yolk and white separated and lightly whisked

• ¼ cup brown sugar

Directions:

1. Combine the goat cheese, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest in a bowl, mix well.

2. To assemble the empanadas, place a spoonful of the goat cheese mixture, a couple of raspberries and a few almond slices on the center of the empanada disc.

3. Brush the edges of the empanada disc with the egg whites.

4. Fold the empanada discs and press the edged to seal. Use a fork to further seal the empanadas.

5. Lightly brush the top of the empanadas with the egg yolk; this will give them a nice golden glow when baked.

6. Sprinkle the almond slices on the top of the empanadas. Do this immediately after you brush them with the egg yolk, it will help the almond slices stick to the empanada.

7. Sprinkle each empanada with a little bit of brown sugar.

8. Chill the empanadas for at least 30 minutes or until ready to bake. This will help them seal better.

9. Bake the empanadas in a preheated oven at 375 F for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden.

10. Serve warm.

* * *

Sweet Empanada Dough

Ingredients:

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• ½ cup sugar

• Pinch of salt

• 8 ounces butter (2 sticks) cut into pieces

• 2 eggs

• 2 to 4 tablespoons of cold water or cold milk

Directions:

1. Mix the flour, sugar and salt in a food processor.

2. Add the butter and eggs pulse until mixed in. Add water or milk a tablespoon at a time until a clumpy dough forms.

3. Remove dough from processor and knead by hand for a few minutes.

4. Form dough into two balls, flatten into thick discs, and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

5. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet and cut out round disc shapes. Use a 4-inch round cookie cutter or a small plate or cup as a mold to cut around with a sharp knife.

6. Use the empanada discs immediately or store in the refrigerator or freezer to use later.

***

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.