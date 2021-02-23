Sweet memories: Cherry bars as special as great-grandma

When I think about special family recipes, my great-grandma's cherry bars are at the top of the list. They have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.

My mom fondly remembers learning how to make them in my great-grandma's kitchen. Today, the bars are a family favorite for the Fourth of July, but I love them any time of year.

Great Grandma's Cherry Bars

Ingredients:

• 1 cup margarine

• 1¾ cup sugar

• 4 eggs

• 1 teaspoon vanilla

• 3 cups flour

• 1½ tablespoon baking powder

• ½ tablespoon salt

• 21-ounce can cherry pie filling

Note: To finish, you'll need powdered sugar icing (any recipe will do; just make sure you decrease the amount of powdered sugar to keep the icing thin enough to use in a piping bag).

Directions: