Sweet memories: Cherry bars as special as great-grandma

When I think about special family recipes, my great-grandma's cherry bars are at the top of the list. They have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
My mom fondly remembers learning how to make them in my great-grandma's kitchen. Today, the bars are a family favorite for the Fourth of July, but I love them any time of year.
Great Grandma's Cherry Bars
Ingredients:
• 1 cup margarine
• 1¾ cup sugar
• 4 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 3 cups flour
• 1½ tablespoon baking powder
• ½ tablespoon salt
• 21-ounce can cherry pie filling
Note: To finish, you'll need powdered sugar icing (any recipe will do; just make sure you decrease the amount of powdered sugar to keep the icing thin enough to use in a piping bag).
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease an 11-by-17-inch jellyroll pan.
2. Cream margarine thoroughly. Add the sugar and beat well.
3. Add 4 eggs, one at a time, and the vanilla.
4. In a separate bowl, sift flour, baking powder and salt together. Add the dry ingredients slowly into the wet ingredients, mixing well.
5. Reserve one cup of the mixture. Spread the remaining batter onto the prepared jellyroll pan. Spread the cherry pie filling to within a ½-inch of the edge of the pan. Place the remaining dough by spoonfuls onto the filling.
6. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until crust is set and golden brown.
7. Once the bars are cool, drizzle with powdered sugar icing.
Recipe courtesy of Traci Schuette
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375