Switch up breakfast with nutritious and delicious pitaya bowls
Looking for a way to switch up breakfast? Try these delicious, nutritious and super pretty pitaya bowls!

These tasty bowls are made from dragon fruit (or pitaya, which is the fruit of a cactus plant) and are known for their vibrant pink color. Here are three recipes the whole family is sure to enjoy. 

COCONUT CONCOCTION

• 1 cup frozen pitaya (pink dragon fruit)

• 1 cup frozen pineapple

• 1 cup Greek yogurt

• ¼ cup shredded coconut

• 2 kiwis

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 2 tablespoons slivered almonds

Directions: In a bender, mix all ingredients until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with additional coconut, almonds, pineapple and kiwi.

BERRY BEAUTIFUL

• 1 cup frozen pitaya

• 1½ cups blueberries

• ½ cup raspberries

• ½ cup strawberries

• 1 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 tablespoon honey

Directions: Using a blender, mix all ingredients until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with chia seeds and additional blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and honey.

NUTS FOR BANANAS

• 1 cup frozen pitaya

• 1 banana, peeled

• 1 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 heaping spoonful peanut butter

Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with chopped peanuts and walnuts and additional bananas and peanut butter.

GENERAL TIP: If you find the mixture is too thick, just add some milk!

