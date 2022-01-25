Switch up breakfast with nutritious and delicious pitaya bowls

Looking for a way to switch up breakfast? Try these delicious, nutritious and super pretty pitaya bowls!
These tasty bowls are made from dragon fruit (or pitaya, which is the fruit of a cactus plant) and are known for their vibrant pink color. Here are three recipes the whole family is sure to enjoy.
COCONUT CONCOCTION
• 1 cup frozen pitaya (pink dragon fruit)
• 1 cup frozen pineapple
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• ¼ cup shredded coconut
• 2 kiwis
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 2 tablespoons slivered almonds
Directions: In a bender, mix all ingredients until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with additional coconut, almonds, pineapple and kiwi.
BERRY BEAUTIFUL
• 1 cup frozen pitaya
• 1½ cups blueberries
• ½ cup raspberries
• ½ cup strawberries
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• 1 tablespoon honey
Directions: Using a blender, mix all ingredients until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with chia seeds and additional blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and honey.
NUTS FOR BANANAS
• 1 cup frozen pitaya
• 1 banana, peeled
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• 1 heaping spoonful peanut butter
Directions: Mix all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour mixture into a bowl. Top with chopped peanuts and walnuts and additional bananas and peanut butter.
GENERAL TIP: If you find the mixture is too thick, just add some milk!
