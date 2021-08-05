Taking a last-minute vacation? Here are some tips to plan ahead and enjoy your time away

Summer is flying by at a break-neck speed, and some of us have not gotten a family vacation in yet. Careful preparation is sometimes considered the key to success and others realize it's important to be spontaneous because plans — no matter how well laid — don’t always work.

We know it's important to plan ahead to make sure all family members are available and able to adjust schedules and resolve conflicts. We have to find a doggy sitter or room at the kennel for the four-legged family members. It's important to stop mail and ask neighbors to check on the property in case of deliveries and suspicious activities. Then it's time to make sure we're all packed. We can't forget clothes, enough medications, toiletries, bug spray and sunscreen.

Just as you think you've thought of everything to make your vacation a complete success, one of the things we cannot plan on goes south on us. The weather!

Whether the plan was to rent a condo or cabin on the beach, or go tent camping in the mountains, a change in weather can wipe those plans right off the schedule.