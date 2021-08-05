Taking a last-minute vacation? Here are some tips to plan ahead and enjoy your time away

Summer is flying by at a break-neck speed, and some of us have not gotten a family vacation in yet. Careful preparation is sometimes considered the key to success and others realize it's important to be spontaneous because plans — no matter how well laid — don’t always work.
We know it's important to plan ahead to make sure all family members are available and able to adjust schedules and resolve conflicts. We have to find a doggy sitter or room at the kennel for the four-legged family members. It's important to stop mail and ask neighbors to check on the property in case of deliveries and suspicious activities. Then it's time to make sure we're all packed. We can't forget clothes, enough medications, toiletries, bug spray and sunscreen.
Just as you think you've thought of everything to make your vacation a complete success, one of the things we cannot plan on goes south on us. The weather!
Whether the plan was to rent a condo or cabin on the beach, or go tent camping in the mountains, a change in weather can wipe those plans right off the schedule.
So be prepared with alternative options. Be creative with thinking about other points of interest in the area you are in. There are many activities available no matter where your travels take you. If you are stuck inside, have some games to bring along or run to your local Walmart to pick up a few.
Speaking of travels, challenge your family to un-plug while you are traveling. Instead of looking at screens, look out the windows and recognize the countryside and how it changes as you travel. Provide your kids with a map of the United States so they can see what state they may be crossing into as you head for your destination. Use the map to put check marks in the states you visit or based on different license plates you see. Make it a challenge to see who sees the most different states at the end of each day and have a prize for the winner. Mom and Dad should play, too.
The best vacation is not where you go or what you do. It's the fact that you were all together making memories. Capture those with pictures and stories that will last a lifetime.
***
Pat Thomas of Boys Town's Family Hotline wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.