Taking a personality test re-framed how this mom thinks about affirmations for her kids

I quickly started down a winding rabbit hole of personality tests that even Alice in Wonderland couldn't find her way back from. I had always believed that my "Top Five" strengths of achiever, individualization, discipline, belief and realtor were my superpowers, and now another source was making me question whether these were my kryptonite.

This exercise in taking competing assessments had me spiraling, and I'm a confident, grown woman. The experience got me thinking about the impact words used to describe someone can have, and raised some questions for me. What could I learn from this experience about how to affirm our kids and their strengths? How can I help them learn to take constructive feedback and learn from it, whether good or not?

Since this experience, I've been hyper-focused on carefully choosing the words I use with our kids. My husband and I are also committed to helping our kids navigate through difficult situations, whether they've had a hard day at school, need correction themselves or are experiencing change. We try to help them identify what they can change, what they can't and where they need to ask for and receive help. I was reminded through my own experience that words matter.