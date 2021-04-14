Taking a personality test re-framed how this mom thinks about affirmations for her kids

A few months ago during my stepdaughter's birthday dinner, each member of the family took the quiz, "Which Harry Potter Character are you?" Not being too familiar with the series myself, I was informed that it was good to be a Hufflepuff, who are described as loyal, hard-working, dedicated and patient. We laughed and jokingly teased one another about our character traits, thinking nothing of this but a fun dinner-party game.
Then a few weeks later, as I was preparing for a team off-site, we were encouraged to take a very different, fairly well-known personality test that resulted in a list of descriptors meant to help define who I am in the world. I'm actually a big fan of the CliftonStrengths assessment, which was not the test I took. I have used that assessment personally and in my team to learn how to effectively leverage skill sets and help create environments for individuals to thrive. So I was all on board to learn more about myself through this different assessment tool.
Unfortunately, this test was nothing like the CliftonStrengths, and produced results that weren't framed in the strengths-forward lens I was used to seeing. It actually reflected back an image of someone I wasn't so happy to meet. At first, I laughed it off thinking maybe it was just the day I took it. I sent slightly panicked texts to co-workers asking veiled questions about what their results produced and learned they were pretty okay with them. I even took the assessment again, thinking maybe the second (or third) time around I would come up with a new answer. No luck.
I quickly started down a winding rabbit hole of personality tests that even Alice in Wonderland couldn't find her way back from. I had always believed that my "Top Five" strengths of achiever, individualization, discipline, belief and realtor were my superpowers, and now another source was making me question whether these were my kryptonite.
This exercise in taking competing assessments had me spiraling, and I'm a confident, grown woman. The experience got me thinking about the impact words used to describe someone can have, and raised some questions for me. What could I learn from this experience about how to affirm our kids and their strengths? How can I help them learn to take constructive feedback and learn from it, whether good or not?
Since this experience, I've been hyper-focused on carefully choosing the words I use with our kids. My husband and I are also committed to helping our kids navigate through difficult situations, whether they've had a hard day at school, need correction themselves or are experiencing change. We try to help them identify what they can change, what they can't and where they need to ask for and receive help. I was reminded through my own experience that words matter.
This year, during our beloved annual tradition of putting notes on our kids' door during the month of February, the activity evolved into expressing words of affirmation and examples of how they've contributed to our house and their communities. This visual reminder is one that has stayed up long after the month ended, allowing the kids to see daily reminders of how they are loved and seen, and is meant to serve as a starting point for them to identify their unique strengths. Like with most parenting, I'm not sure we're doing this "right," but my hope is that we can encourage our kids to start building an internal dialogue that recognizes the unique person they are.
I, too, continue to work on understanding what my strengths and personality are, and the shadow side of these characteristics taken too far. I've also started taking other assessments, and recently uncovered that my "Friends" character is "Monica" (even though I think I'm a "Rachel"), and I can work with that.
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.