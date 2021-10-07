Taking family photos this fall? Here are 10 tips from local photographers

As fall arrives, many families start planning their annual family photo session. While we usually love the results, the planning and actual photo session can be a bit stressful, to say the least.

Here are some tips from area photographers that will help make your next family photo session a success.

1. Use positive reinforcement. "No bribes or threats. Your kids will tend to mirror your feelings towards photos, so if you're excited, it helps your kids get excited." — Katie Hammond, Katie Hammond Photography

2. Wear comfortable clothes. "You can have the most gorgeous outfit picked out but if you're not comfy in it, you'll be able to tell by your body language. You should be able to stand, sit, walk and bend comfortably." — Emily Dukat, EMDukat Photography

3. Moms, pick your outfits first. "We tend to be more critical on how we look in something, so if we find something we love and are comfortable in, it's a much more smooth process finding something that coordinates with that. And I always emphasis coordination and not matchy-match." — Heather Hochstetler, Life Inspired Photography