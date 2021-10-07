Taking family photos this fall? Here are 10 tips from local photographers

As fall arrives, many families start planning their annual family photo session. While we usually love the results, the planning and actual photo session can be a bit stressful, to say the least.
Here are some tips from area photographers that will help make your next family photo session a success.
1. Use positive reinforcement. "No bribes or threats. Your kids will tend to mirror your feelings towards photos, so if you're excited, it helps your kids get excited." — Katie Hammond, Katie Hammond Photography
2. Wear comfortable clothes. "You can have the most gorgeous outfit picked out but if you're not comfy in it, you'll be able to tell by your body language. You should be able to stand, sit, walk and bend comfortably." — Emily Dukat, EMDukat Photography
3. Moms, pick your outfits first. "We tend to be more critical on how we look in something, so if we find something we love and are comfortable in, it's a much more smooth process finding something that coordinates with that. And I always emphasis coordination and not matchy-match." — Heather Hochstetler, Life Inspired Photography
4. Try a morning session. While everyone has to get up early, families "score great light, the most mild temperatures of the day and are done before breakfast. And what's better than rewarding an awesome photo session than with grabbing a rare breakfast out with family while everyone's looking adorable?" — Hochstetler
5. Look at the photographer. This is especially important for moms and dads. "When posing with kids, keep looking at the photographer. Let the photographer get the kids' attention." — Katie Sharpe, Katie Sharpe Images
6. Have patience. "Try to live in the moment and not get frustrated with your littles! Trust your photographer; they captured some great images." — Britnee Hoffner, Emerald Light Photography
7. Try on outfits early. This means one to two weeks early. "This gives plenty of time if something needs to be exchanged or sized up or down. Have everyone move in their outfit — standing, sitting and walking." — Joey Winn Hansen, Joey Winn Portrait Studio
8. Bring the pets. If you're taking family photos with pets, don't wear black or white shirts. "It will make your pet sort of drowned out or dull looking and (they) won't stand out. Do wear fun soft or rich colors without a busy print." — Kala Howard, Dogtography by Kala Howard
9. Do some last-minute checks. Don't forget to check hair for flyaways and faces for food and dirt before the session begins. — Katherine McPherson, Katherine McPherson Photography
10. Plan around kiddos. For families with little kids, try to plan around meal and nap times so they're fed and happy before a session. "Grumpy kids are hard to photograph!" — Jamie Zarlingo, Adélie Photo & Film