Tax-time document hunt doesn't have to be traumatic; here's how to organize the paper flow

Pulling together all the papers for tax time can be traumatic.

It is such a big job that many people procrastinate even when they’re getting money back.

It may be too late to organize this year's tax papers, but you can set things up for an easier tax time next year.

• As you begin prepping this year, pay attention to holdups so you know where changes need to happen.

• Organize your receipts before walking into your accountant’s office. Being organized and ready will cost you less time and money than walking in with a box of receipts.

• Know what you need. Sources of income, prior year tax returns, investment information and itemized deductions are among the basics. As you collect items, create a checklist as a reference from year to year.

• Designate a landing zone for all tax-related papers. Scattered files will slow your preparation and leave you overwhelmed. The perfect place for all tax-related documents for the current year will depend on the quantity. A file box or drawer with hanging files works for most households. As items come in, file them in the box or drawer.