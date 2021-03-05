Tax-time document hunt doesn't have to be traumatic; here's how to organize the paper flow

Pulling together all the papers for tax time can be traumatic.
It is such a big job that many people procrastinate even when they’re getting money back.
It may be too late to organize this year's tax papers, but you can set things up for an easier tax time next year.
• As you begin prepping this year, pay attention to holdups so you know where changes need to happen.
• Organize your receipts before walking into your accountant’s office. Being organized and ready will cost you less time and money than walking in with a box of receipts.
• Know what you need. Sources of income, prior year tax returns, investment information and itemized deductions are among the basics. As you collect items, create a checklist as a reference from year to year.
• Designate a landing zone for all tax-related papers. Scattered files will slow your preparation and leave you overwhelmed. The perfect place for all tax-related documents for the current year will depend on the quantity. A file box or drawer with hanging files works for most households. As items come in, file them in the box or drawer.
• Sort your papers, put like with like and create files. If you collect a large amount of papers throughout the year, create files for each category: deductible donations, health expenses, education expenses, etc. As a rule of thumb, if a file has fewer than 10 pieces of paper try to combine it with another file of 10 pieces or fewer. If you have more than 30 elements in a file, consider subcategories within that file.
• Keep records of your charitable donations together. One of the best ways to track multiple donations is by using the same method of payment. Having all donations in your checkbook or on one credit card can make it easier to document.
• Shred past tax documents. This year, as you wrap up your tax appointment with the accountant, ask how long you should keep your tax returns and back up documentation. We all hear the general rule of seven years, but your accountant will be able to give you guidelines specific to your situation. This will give you an opportunity to shred documents you no longer need.