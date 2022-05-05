Teach your child about growing things and watch their inner gardener bloom

Katie Krause’s kids love going to the garden center and picking out seeds to plant. They get to choose some of the veggies and flowers planted in the garden, too.

Krause, an early childhood educator for Nebraska Extension, said that’s one of the easiest ways to get your kids interested in gardening.

“They have more ownership if they get to be involved from the beginning of the process,” she said.

For those under age 5, the process likely will start with them just playing in the dirt. Make sure to give them a space of their own, so you don’t find your entire garden accidently dug up by an over-enthusiastic helper.

Don’t force your child to become a gardener, Krause said. If it’s something that you like, just keep doing it and ask them if they’d like to be involved.

“Any time you force a child to do something they don’t want to do it’s going to backfire,” she said.

Some more tips from Krause to awaken the gardener in your child:

Infants

Have baby outside with you while gardening. They can take in all the sights, sounds, smells, etc.

Talk with baby about what you are doing.

Toddlers

Toddlers love to help, so take your time and show them what they can do — digging, putting seeds or plants in the ground, watering, anything you are comfortable with them doing.

Introduce your toddler to tools like old wooden or metal spoons for digging.

Provide a spot to continue exploring digging, even after planting is done.

Preschoolers/Kindergarteners

Take them along to purchase plants and seeds, let them pick some out.

Encourage your child to have some responsibility for their garden — have them keep track of how much rain you get with a rain gauge and water when needed (great early math skill!).

Harvest and cook a meal together.

School-age kids

Let them create their own garden space, maybe a container or two, part of the flower gardens, or their own patch of the veggie garden — they pick the plants, care for them, and harvest.

Use the garden to extend math and science learning — they can track how much rain their garden gets, identify bugs that might be on the plants, measure how quickly the plants are growing. There are endless possibilities.

Encourage them to teach someone else about how they care for their garden, such as a family member, a friend or a neighbor. Children at this age love to be an “expert” at something, which can really help their self-confidence.

Remember, even for the most experienced gardener, gardening is a lot of trial and error. Gardening is fun and children can learn so much participating in the process, no matter what the end result.

