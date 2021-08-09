Teachers are finding all kinds of ways to source the school supplies they need

Omaha Public Schools teacher Noelia Weber says she’s planning to re-use as many supplies as she can this year so she doesn’t have to do one.

“It’s always my family members that help out, and I don’t want to ask them to get things for me,” she said.

A thermometer and a voice amplifier were asks last year that came in handy during the coronavirus pandemic. She preferred buying her own cleaning supplies so she could purchase what she liked.

Many teachers don’t do wish lists, either because they receive funds from their school or because they don’t want to overburden already financially strapped parents.

At St. Robert Bellarmine, parents give a set amount to the Home and School Association, which then divides it up between the teachers. At Holy Name, a spring fundraiser helps raise money for supplies. The advancement office at Mercy will ask donors for contributions when a teacher needs something extra.

Former Millard teacher Liz Smith would receive funds from her Parent Teacher Association to buy mileage tokens to encourage students in the school’s walking club.

Many teachers will purchase things they need from their own funds.