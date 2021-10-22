Teaching kids to dress nicely on their own will always be worth the fight to this mom

A few Sundays ago, we were running late for church. It’s a normal occurrence for us on any given day, but I recently started volunteering in the youth group, so it’s important for us to be as close to on time as possible.

I stopped by the boys’ room to check on their progress and found all three of them still in their pajamas. My mom frustration shot through the roof, and I demanded to know why they weren’t dressed when we needed to walk out the door in five minutes.

They shot back with whines and protests about not knowing what to wear and not having anything up to my standards. I stared at them in disbelief. I could maybe forgive the 4-year-old. But the 9- and 10-year-olds should know better. Save for the strange year of at-home-church thanks to the pandemic, they’ve been getting ready for Sunday church their whole lives. How did they still need me to pick out their outfits?

Especially when they don’t need me for any other day of the week. They handle school, weekends, sports and play all on their own. They can even tie their own shoes. So what makes church different?

It’s not just the struggle to find anything to wear, it’s the terrible attitude they have about wearing anything other than sweatpants and t-shirts.