Teaching kids to dress nicely on their own will always be worth the fight to this mom

A few Sundays ago, we were running late for church. It’s a normal occurrence for us on any given day, but I recently started volunteering in the youth group, so it’s important for us to be as close to on time as possible.
I stopped by the boys’ room to check on their progress and found all three of them still in their pajamas. My mom frustration shot through the roof, and I demanded to know why they weren’t dressed when we needed to walk out the door in five minutes.
They shot back with whines and protests about not knowing what to wear and not having anything up to my standards. I stared at them in disbelief. I could maybe forgive the 4-year-old. But the 9- and 10-year-olds should know better. Save for the strange year of at-home-church thanks to the pandemic, they’ve been getting ready for Sunday church their whole lives. How did they still need me to pick out their outfits?
Especially when they don’t need me for any other day of the week. They handle school, weekends, sports and play all on their own. They can even tie their own shoes. So what makes church different?
It’s not just the struggle to find anything to wear, it’s the terrible attitude they have about wearing anything other than sweatpants and t-shirts.
After my 10-year-old, Stryker, swore up and down that he had absolutely nothing to wear, I walked over to his closet to find it full of perfectly acceptable dress clothes option. When I pushed him on what he meant by having “nothing” to wear, he replied with, “Well, I just don’t like stiff clothes.”
So there it was. The answer I was looking for. It wasn’t that they had nothing to wear or couldn’t manage to put an outfit together. It was just that they didn’t want to.
I believe, as their mom, it’s my job to equip all five of my kids with the necessary life skill of being able to dress nicely. And more than that, I believe they need to be able to recognize situations that require respectful dress.
True, I work from home full time and so most of my life is spent in varying versions of yoga pants and messy buns. And with the way the world is changing, their future jobs might be as equally relaxed. But there are other life circumstances that require nice clothes and an air of outward respect when attending, such as weddings, funerals, church, job interviews, etc.
So regardless of how casual the world is getting, I refuse to let my boys get away with not trying when it comes to looking nice. That morning before church, I didn’t help them pick out clothes. I gave them five minutes to put something nice on — meaning a collared shirt and dress pants — and told them I would meet them in the car.
They finally obeyed and managed to pull off all my requirements — even if they were a little mismatching. Sure, they tugged at their collars all morning and changed into play clothes the second we got home. But it was worth the fight.
It will always be worth the fight.
Dress clothes might not ever be comfortable for them — even as adults — but I’m more interested that they learn respect and decorum than feel comfortable all the time. And I’m even more invested in the way they learn responsibility and take ownership of my expectations.
We might always be late for church, but at least they know how to dress for it.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.