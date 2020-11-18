Teething: Classic signs and symptoms, plus how parents can help sooth baby's sore gums

The need for a bib and a little more cuddling with your baby may mean that he or she has some little chompers coming in.

Commonly referred to as “cutting teeth,” babies typically begin teething by the time they reach 6 months of age, although this can vary. They usually have a full mouth of baby teeth between ages 2 and 3. The two bottom front teeth (lower central incisors) are usually the first to come in, followed soon after by the two top front teeth (upper central incisors). The rest will follow as your baby ages.

So what are the classic signs and symptoms that your baby might be teething?

Many parents say that teething can cause diarrhea and fever, but many researchers have refuted that claim. However, some signs to keep an eye out for include drooling, chewing on solid objects, irritability or crankiness, sore or tender gums and a slight rise in body temperature (lower than 100-degrees Fahrenheit).

How can parents help?

As new teeth emerge from the gum line, your baby is going to have tender gums and may fuss. Help alleviate pain by doing the following:

• Rub your baby’s gums with a clean finger or moistened gauze pad, as pressure can ease discomfort.