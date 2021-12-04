The 12 most iconic toys in film history

Can you buy the toy? You sure can. Though why would you want to? It came alive and started murdering people. What if yours did the same? No thank you.

Woody, “Toy Story”

The heart of the “Toy Story” franchise, Woody just wants what’s best for his owner, Andy, whose name is forever scrawled on the bottom of his boot. He knows his job as a toy is to make his owner happy, and it’s darn sweet. The role is just another reason why we love Tom Hanks as a person.

Can you buy the toy? Which one do you want? There’s the Duplo one, a totally plush one, a Funko Pop and, of course, a talking doll just like in the movie.

Talkboy, “Home Alone 2”

If you were a child in 1992, you probably didn’t want to get lost in New York like Kevin McCallister. But you absolutely would have killed to get your hands on a Talkboy, Kevin’s cassette player that also had a voice-recording function. The coolest thing was a voice-altering mode (basically playing recordings back at different speeds) that let Kevin pose as an adult.