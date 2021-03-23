The 5 biggest organizing challenges for a family

One of the biggest reasons for disorganization in a home is delayed decisions.
We can’t decide what to do with a piece of paper, so we set it on a pile. We can’t decide what to fix for dinner, so we go to the grocery store and over-buy or miss items.
Delayed decisions can create clutter and chaos in a family.
Creating simple systems and routines will help minimize the decisions needed to have an organized family. The following are the biggest organizing challenges families have and strategies to help.
Clothes: Piles of laundry everywhere!
Quantity: The more we have, the more we have to maintain. Kids need just enough to get them from one laundry cycle to the next. If they have less, the value of the item increases. For example, if we have only enough socks to wear for a week we will be sure to get socks into the laundry.
Quality: Kids will wear their favorite items over and over again. Buy them what they want because the other stuff will never get worn.
Communication: One family member is the keeper of all the information
Activities: Empower your family with knowledge. Having a way to communicate activities to partners and children can help spread the responsibility. If you have one keeper of all the info, then that one person carries all the weight. A communication wall or a shared phone app are both great ways to communicate with the whole family.
Schoolwork: Keep the conversation going with schoolwork and projects. A Sunday evening informal family meeting can be a great way to collect information on what’s on your child and spouse's radar for the week and minimize surprises or conflicts. Big projects or tests, requests for dinner and supplies can all be discussed and planned.
Toys/stuff: It’s everywhere!
Quantity: Start minimizing the amount of toys and begin giving experiences as gifts. Kids play with 20 percent of their toys 80 percent of the time.
Placement: Don’t let toys take over the house. Pick an area where all or most of the toys can be kept. Small kids will want to play near their parents, so be mindful of that. Older children can be farther away. Open shelving is easiest for kids to maintain.
Pickup: Daily pickup is best. Doing a family 10-minute tidy each evening gives you a good start to the next day.
Paper: It's never ending and comes from all directions.
Placement: Have designated spots for papers to land. Sort trash and recycling before you set down the mail. Do the same with school papers. Take 5 minutes each day to handle papers and act, if needed.
Memorabilia: As school papers come into the home, you will have to decide which are the keepers. To help with the decision, ask yourself what the piece of paper will look like in 10 years, then 20 years. If it looks like a funny story or something to show off at a graduation party, then keep it. If not, it can be recycled.
Food: What’s for dinner, and why don’t we have any snacks?
Meal planning: Sunday family meetings are a good time for meal planning. What sounds good on the nights you have time to cook. Having a few (or more) meals planned is a good start to the week.
Groceries: Have an active grocery list going at all times and have everyone add to it through the week. If a favorite snack runs out, a child can put it on the list. This keeps the grocery shopper from having to guess what’s needed and prevents the missed items or the overpurchased items.
Cupboards: Group like items together in general categories; dinner prep, breakfast, snacks, baking, drinks. This will make it easier to find what you’re seeking.