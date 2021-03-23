The 5 biggest organizing challenges for a family

One of the biggest reasons for disorganization in a home is delayed decisions.

We can’t decide what to do with a piece of paper, so we set it on a pile. We can’t decide what to fix for dinner, so we go to the grocery store and over-buy or miss items.

Delayed decisions can create clutter and chaos in a family.

Creating simple systems and routines will help minimize the decisions needed to have an organized family. The following are the biggest organizing challenges families have and strategies to help.

Clothes: Piles of laundry everywhere!

Quantity: The more we have, the more we have to maintain. Kids need just enough to get them from one laundry cycle to the next. If they have less, the value of the item increases. For example, if we have only enough socks to wear for a week we will be sure to get socks into the laundry.

Quality: Kids will wear their favorite items over and over again. Buy them what they want because the other stuff will never get worn.

Communication: One family member is the keeper of all the information