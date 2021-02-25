The 8 best podcasts for kids

There’s a podcast for everything.
News. Music. Crime. Sports. Politics. Comedy. Movies. Food. Everything.
But though the most popular podcasts about true crime and murder and politics and sports and, uh, more murders are aimed at adults, there are actually a host of podcasts that are aimed directly at kids.
And with many of them, you’ll get enjoyment out of them, too.
Story Pirates
Though it has pirate in the name, it’s not all about pirates. Nor is it all about stories. There’s a good mix of both stories and fun songs, and you may hear familiar voices from guest starts such as Kristen Bell, Julie Andrews and John Oliver. The website also has lots of activities.
Find it: https://www.storypirates.com/
Book Club For Kids
On this podcast, actual kids read books and discuss them. It’s good for the young adult reader in your family and also good for a family who needs book recommendations.
Check it out: https://www.bookclubforkids.org/
But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids
My kids would love this. They’re always asking how things work, why things exist or how everything came to be. This podcast takes so many things that adults take for granted and explains them in a way kids can understand.
Get your questions answered: https://www.vpr.org/programs/why-podcast-curious-kids#stream/0
The Past & The Curious
Telling interesting stories from history, the podcast is broken down in a way that kids can understand without dumbing it down.
Listen here: http://thepastandthecurious.com/
Stories Podcast
Folk tales, myths, familiar stories and originals are performed by a talented cast, and it’s a great way for your child to hear fantastic tellings of good stories without being glued to a flashy app or (for those with not-yet-readers) a parent having to read to them constantly.
Find it: http://storiespodcast.com/
Brains On
This one takes science questions submitted by kids and answers them with the help of experts. It’s very kid-focused and even has a kid as a co-host on every episode. Parents will learn a lot from it as well.
Check it out: https://www.brainson.org/
Eleanor Amplified
Rather than a new story or question on every episode, this is a serialized adventure of the reporter Eleanor Amplified. The long-running adventure features Eleanor foiling villains and heading on adventures.
Listen in: https://whyy.org/programs/eleanor-amplified/
Ear Snacks
Let children’s musicians Andrew & Polly tell you about the world through songs and interviews. Sometimes they explain big themes. Sometimes they showcase different aspects of music.
Check it out: https://www.earsnacks.org/
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.