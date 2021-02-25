The 8 best podcasts for kids

There’s a podcast for everything.

News. Music. Crime. Sports. Politics. Comedy. Movies. Food. Everything.

But though the most popular podcasts about true crime and murder and politics and sports and, uh, more murders are aimed at adults, there are actually a host of podcasts that are aimed directly at kids.

And with many of them, you’ll get enjoyment out of them, too.

Story Pirates

Though it has pirate in the name, it’s not all about pirates. Nor is it all about stories. There’s a good mix of both stories and fun songs, and you may hear familiar voices from guest starts such as Kristen Bell, Julie Andrews and John Oliver. The website also has lots of activities.

Book Club For Kids

On this podcast, actual kids read books and discuss them. It’s good for the young adult reader in your family and also good for a family who needs book recommendations.

Check it out: https://www.bookclubforkids.org/

But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids