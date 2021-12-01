The best family traditions are those started by accident

One of my favorite things about the holiday season is the traditions. In my family, we roll pretty quietly through the year, and then all of a sudden, once Thanksgiving hits, it’s like a month of special events.
And it’s on an incredibly small scale. As we have these special annual events, it’s probable that other people wouldn’t even know anything memorable was happening.
For example, one of our illustrious traditions is that we always get a live Christmas tree from Menards. Yes, that’s right — not from a charming, picturesque Christmas tree farm, but from the home improvement store where we also buy toilet parts. It’s where we randomly bought a tree one night 100 years ago with two little toddlers at our sides, and it’s where we still get the tree. Only now we have five kids — plus two of their spouses — who show up to join us.
I’m certain no one shopping at Menards the night before Thanksgiving suspects the big, loud family (with adult sons who behave like middle schoolers when they’re together) is having a treasured holiday moment, but it’s one of our favorite traditions.
After tying the tree to the top of a car, we all drive to Village Inn for dinner. On the night before Thanksgiving, that place is jumping — full of people jostling to pick up their holiday pies. I imagine the staff is not at all excited to prep a table for nine in the midst of the chaos, and I’m absolutely positive they don’t think we’re doing anything more than filling our bellies with food.
But it’s a cherished tradition, as lame as it may sound. We have an album’s worth of photos of the family, standing beside the Village Inn sign with the Christmas tree’d car in the background.
So many family traditions begin with just a single event that’s...well...it’s just fun.
My daughter and I go to The Nutcracker every year, which is an activity worthy of being called a tradition. Many families observe that holiday tradition. But what my husband and sons do while we’re at the ballet is a tradition equally treasured by our family, though far more pedestrian.
You see, the very first year we went to The Nutcracker, my husband was left home all day with toddler boys. To make it a fun day for them, he took them shopping for a few presents at Target, followed by lunch at Bronco’s and gift wrapping upon their return home. It was a no-big-deal kind of day — I mean, it’s Target and Bronco’s — but guess what became a tradition?
Every year, when my daughter and I go to the ballet, the boys go on their “boys day out.” Even though we shop at Target on a weekly basis, there is an air of holiday magic when they visit the store on that day. And just like with our tree-buying follow-up of Village Inn, we have years of photos that capture the boys eating their burger lunch at Bronco’s.
Fa-la-la-la-la.
The best part about traditions is that new ones are always beginning. Every year, we’re accidentally making the next. We made ice cream cake for Thanksgiving this year instead of pumpkin pie, and the family unanimously decided this is our new tradition.
So beginning next year, I’m sure we’ll say things like, “We always have ice cream cake on Thanksgiving.”
What traditions are unique to your family?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.