The best family traditions are those started by accident

One of my favorite things about the holiday season is the traditions. In my family, we roll pretty quietly through the year, and then all of a sudden, once Thanksgiving hits, it’s like a month of special events.

And it’s on an incredibly small scale. As we have these special annual events, it’s probable that other people wouldn’t even know anything memorable was happening.

For example, one of our illustrious traditions is that we always get a live Christmas tree from Menards. Yes, that’s right — not from a charming, picturesque Christmas tree farm, but from the home improvement store where we also buy toilet parts. It’s where we randomly bought a tree one night 100 years ago with two little toddlers at our sides, and it’s where we still get the tree. Only now we have five kids — plus two of their spouses — who show up to join us.

I’m certain no one shopping at Menards the night before Thanksgiving suspects the big, loud family (with adult sons who behave like middle schoolers when they’re together) is having a treasured holiday moment, but it’s one of our favorite traditions.